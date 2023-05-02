Nethopper Launches KAOPS in AWS Marketplace, an Easy Way to Run Apps on Amazon EKS
AWS customers worldwide now have access to Nethopper’s GitOps-based DevSecOps platform to deliver, secure, and observe their applications on Amazon EKS
Nethopper KAOPS makes it even easier to deliver, secure, and operate software applications on top of Amazon EKS”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nethopper, the pioneer of Kubernetes Application Operations Platform as a Service (KAOPS), launches its KAOPS platform in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Availability of Nethopper KAOPS in AWS Marketplace allows AWS customers to use a turnkey GitOps-based platform for managing Kubernetes operations to reduce time-to-market, accelerate development velocity, and optimize for cost and scalability.
Nethopper KAOPS provides an enterprise cloud-native platform for managing and operating modern applications. KAOPS provides DevSecOps with GitOps-centric capabilities for infrastructure automation, CI/CD pipeline for containers, continuous delivery, multi-cluster/cloud application networking, secrets management, observability with proactive alerts, and documented best-practices.
“Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) is the most popular managed Kubernetes service. Nethopper KAOPS makes it even easier to deliver, secure, and operate software applications on top of Amazon EKS," said Chris Munford, CEO and founder of Nethopper Inc. "Nethopper provides customers with a Kubernetes operations platform containing all the GitOps-based tools your application team needs. We are excited to launch in AWS Marketplace and help users deliver great apps to AWS," he said.
With the availability of Nethopper KAOPS in AWS Marketplace, Amazon EKS users can:
- Use a centralized dashboard to manage all Kubernetes operations
- Implement GitOps-based control plane to audit application changes (Argo CD)
- Automate Amazon EKS cluster creation (Terraform and Crossplane)
- Continuously deliver applications to Amazon EKS clusters
- Secure secrets and other sensitive data
- Make use of Grafana dashboards for infrastructure and container monitoring, out-of-the-box
- Use workflow engine to automate CI/CD pipeline
- Simplify hybrid- and multi-cluster management
“Successful application teams use several open-source tools to manage and operate their Kubernetes-based apps. However, it takes years to build a team of experts and integrate these tools with best-practices,” said Chris. “Nethopper KAOPS is that platform of tools and best-practices – and it is ready for Amazon EKS users now. Customers choose Nethopper so that they can focus on their application features and the business value they create, instead of building operational platform software. Nethopper saves time, money, and risk."
Resources Available
- Read blog post: Kubernetes Management Platform: A DevOps Dream for Amazon EKS
- Speak with an expert: +1 (617) 819-8009 | info@nethopper.io
About Nethopper
Nethopper.io is pioneering KAOPS, a Kubernetes Application Operations platform as a service for DevOps, with the mission of making Cloud Native applications easy to configure and operate across hybrid, edge, and multiple clusters and clouds. Nethopper has roots in Boston-area innovation, from Digital Equipment Corp, Cascade Communications, Alcatel (NYSE: NOK), Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), Web.com, Red Hat (NYSE: IBM), Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), etc. For more information, visit www.nethopper.io
Claire Cobden
Nethopper.io
claire@nethopper.io
