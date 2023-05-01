Learn archery basics at Runge Nature Center May 13

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Drop by Runge Nature Center May 13 anytime from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to learn the basics of archery. This free event held by nature center staff will teach participants how to shoot safely before allowing them to practice on the archery range.

This event is open to the public ages 6 and older. All equipment for this event is provided, and registration is not required. Questions about this event can be sent to Austin Lambert at austin.lambert@mdc.mo.gov. Runge Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.