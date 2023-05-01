Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, May 1, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of May 1 will include the following:

Monday, May 1 at 5:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the South Carolina 4th District Republican Club’s Leadership in Action: Lieutenant Governors Forum, Commerce Club, 55 Beattie Place, 17th Floor, Greenville, S.C.

Tuesday, May 2 at 10:45 AM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the South Carolina College & Career Decision Day, State House, North Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, May 3 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will deliver the commencement address at Lander University, 320 Stanley Avenue, Greenwood, S.C.

Wednesday, May 3 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend Small Business Day at the Capitol, State House, First Floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, May 4 at 12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the National Day of Prayer program, State House, North Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, May 4 at approximately 3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will participate in a media availability with agency leaders following a Hurricane Tabletop Exercise, Columbia Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, May 5 at 11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend a groundbreaking with the South Carolina Department of Transportation for Exit 119 on I-26 in Lexington County, Lexington, S.C.

Saturday, May 6 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will provide the Commencement Address at Erskine College and Theological Seminary, 2 Washington Street, Due West, S.C.

Special Note: The commencement ceremony will be held outdoors weather permitting “Under the Towers” on campus, Main Street, Due West, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: April 24, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for April 24, 2023, included:

Monday, April 24

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:45 AM: Policy meeting.

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in the Governor’s Cabinet Meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

Tuesday, April 25

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a press conference to recognize 2023 S.C. Aviation Week, 3250 Airport Boulevard, Suite 10, West Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Economic development meeting.

12:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

1:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

2:30 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

3:00 PM: Economic development call.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

3:50 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

4:15 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

5:00 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

Wednesday, April 26

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

9:30 AM: Policy meeting.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a news conference to announce Michael Wise as Director for the Department of Insurance, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:15 AM: Constituent meeting.

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster was a keynote speaker at the Teacher of the Year Gala Luncheon, Governor’s Mansion grounds, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:45 PM: Gov. McMaster joined Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver for a media availability following the Teacher of the Year Gala luncheon, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:45 PM: Media interview.

Thursday, April 27

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the 2023 Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Day (JROTC) Day, State House, South Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Agency meeting.

11:20 AM: Constituent meeting.

11:30 AM: Policy meeting.

12:00 PM: Policy meeting.

1:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

3:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

4:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

6:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the Richland County Republican Party convention, Segra Park, Club Level Room, 1640 Freed Street, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, April 28

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster was the Keynote Speaker at the South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s Annual Fallen Trooper Service of Remembrance, South Carolina Highway Patrol Headquarters, Blythewood, S.C.

12:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

3:50 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

4:10 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.