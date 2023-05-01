EY Announces Jason McGowan of Crumbl Cookies as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Mountain West Award Finalist
Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are building bolder futuresLINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced Friday that Jason McGowan, Co-Founder and CEO of Crumbl Cookies, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Mountain West Award finalist. Now in its thirty-seventh year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable, and prosperous world for all.
Jason McGowan was selected by an independent panel of judges. Entrepreneurs were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.
"The Mountain West region of the US is known for its innovation, abundant resources, technology, and savvy entrepreneurs. I am honored to be among such a capable group of entrepreneurs who were also nominated. Having immigrated from Canada to live the American dream, this nomination is a testament that the sky's the limit when it comes to what's possible—I can't wait to keep chasing the possibilities,” states McGowan.
Regional award winners will be announced on June 17th during a special celebration. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June of 2024.
The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs throughout the US since its inception in 1986, and it has grown to recognize business leaders across 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.
