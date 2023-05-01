Let’s make it home safely: FLHSMV educating how to safely ‘Share The Road’

May 1, 2023

~ May safety campaign to focus on motorists’ interaction with bicycles, motorcycles, pedestrians, and commercial motor vehicles on Florida roadways ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Whether you’re walking, riding a motorcycle or bicycle, or driving a vehicle with any number of wheels, we all interact with each other on Florida’s roadways. We are all responsible for sharing the road to ensure the safety of ourselves, vulnerable road users, and others.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), along with safety campaign partners the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA), Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA), The Florida Trucking Association (FTA), and AAA Florida are launching the May “Share the Road” safety campaign.

Roads are dangerous, and through every interaction with each other, FLHSMV, FHP, and our safety campaign partners are asking the public to think about safe driving practices and small interactions that create a significant impact.

“Traffic laws exist to keep everyone on the road safe,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. “When people bypass laws or forget about others on the roadway, they endanger everyone. FHP provides enforcement because of this very reason. Sharing the roadway is critical in Florida with our ever-expanding population and visitors to the free state of Florida.”

“The members of the Florida Highway Patrol respond to preventable crashes daily,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. “Simple driving decisions such as driving the speed limit, using turn signals, or maintaining a safe following from other vehicles all play a role in creating safer roads for everyone, and a safer Florida.”

Every mode of travel carries its own set of dangers. Let’s make it home safely by working together while on Florida roadways and practicing safe and courteous driving.

DATA ANALYSIS

For a comprehensive data breakdown of crashes involving motorcycles, pedestrians, bicycles, and commercial motor vehicles, interact with FLHSMV’s data dashboard.

Motorcycles

Motorcycle safety is a priority in Florida. Events like Daytona Bike Week and different bike fest events highlight the popularity of riding and enjoying the Florida weather; however, in 2022, motorcycles were involved in 9,150 crashes in Florida with 590 deaths and 2,007 serious bodily injuries.

May has the fourth-highest number of crashes for the year; most occur during leisure days (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Pedestrians

FLHSMV data shows pedestrians have the highest fatalities among groups using Florida roadways. Pedestrians use sidewalks, crosswalks, and intersections to interact with motorists, bicyclists, motorcycles, and commercial vehicles.

In 2022, pedestrians were involved in over 10,000 crashes in Florida, with 765 deaths and 1,393 serious bodily injuries.

Crashes involving pedestrians most commonly occur between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. when people enjoy Florida’s outdoors.

Commercial Motor Vehicles

Commercial vehicle drivers are the backbone of Florida’s economy, and their large, heavy trucks require more space, time to stop, and room to turn. Residents and visitors should be aware of the large blind spots in front, behind, and on both sides of the vehicle, known as the “ No Zone .”

.” Commercial Motor Vehicles (CMVs) were involved in over 46,000 crashes while traveling throughout the state., resulting in 336 deaths and over 1,000 serious bodily injuries. Most crashes involving CMVs occur Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

FHP and its Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) unit are dedicated to commercial vehicle safety and work with commercial vehicle drivers to ensure their vehicles are safe to drive Florida’s roadways.

Bicycle Safety

Florida is an active state with great weather and beautiful scenery, which makes bicycling a popular sport and mode of transportation for residents and visitors alike.

Bicyclists were involved in 7,129 crashes in 2022, with 211 deaths and over 800 serious bodily injuries. Bicycle crashes are highest during weekdays (M-F) and peak in the late afternoon and evening hours.

CAMPAIGN SAFETY PARTNERS

“Connecting communities with a robust transportation network provides Floridians with the freedom to choose among multiple transportation options,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “From motorists and cyclists on our roadways, to pedestrians accessing connections like transit or rail, sharing the road is everyone’s responsibility. Always be alert and aware so everyone can reach their destination safely.”

“Everyone needs to understand and practice safe behaviors on our roads, regardless of the method of transportation,” said President and CEO of Florida Trucking Association Alix Miller. “Learning how to Share the Road safely, staying vigilant and aware of your surroundings is vital for all motorists.”

“Whether we’re walking, running, cycling, or driving, our roads are a common ground that connects us all. Each day we leave our homes, we play a crucial role in protecting the lives of our fellow community members by being attentive and respectful to one another on the road. The Florida Police Chiefs Association joins the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to remind us that safety is a shared responsibility, and together, we can make our roads safer for everyone, “said FPCA President and Fellsmere Police Department Chief Keith Touchberry.

“Florida is home to millions of residents and tourists year-round. As you travel on our roadways, remember to ‘Share the Road’ with motorcyclists, bicyclists, and commercial vehicles so everyone can arrive alive,” said Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis, President of the Florida Sheriffs Association. “The Share the Road campaign saves lives. On behalf of Florida’s Sheriffs, we ask everyone to be cautious and mindful of all who are on the road.”

“Space means safety when you properly Share the Road,” said Michele Harris, Florida Public Affairs Director, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Pay attention and allow everyone to get to their destination safely by giving all types of road users the room they need.”

To learn more about FLHSMV’s Share the Road campaign, visit our campaign website and view the statistics on our campaign analytics dashboard. Report dangerous driving by dialing *FHP (*347).

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) provides highway safety and security through excellence in service, education, and enforcement. Learn more on our website.

The Florida Highway Patrol strives to achieve core values of courtesy, service, and protection. It is FHP’s job to help ensure the safety and welfare of millions of Florida’s residents and visitors every day.

To learn more about FHP or how to become one of Florida’s Finest, visit BeATrooper.com.