Active Search Underway For Suspect In Union County Murder Case

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, May 1, 2023

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that the state Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and other law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help in locating Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales, 39, of Sioux City, Iowa, who is wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred last week in Union County.

An active no-bond arrest warrant for murder in the first degree has been issued for Castellanos-Rosales. See the attached poster for more information.

Jordan Beardshear, 23, of Dakota Dunes was discovered deceased Wednesday, April 26, in a residence in Dakota Dunes, SD. The DCI has determined her death to be a result of a homicide. A young child was found safe by law enforcement.

“We are seeking the public’s help in finding this individual,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Please do not approach this individual who is considered dangerous. We request you contact law enforcement immediately with any helpful information.”

People with information on Castellanos-Rosales whereabouts can contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 605-356-2679.

Agencies involved in this investigation include the DCI and Union County Sheriff’s Office.

