Experience the Magic of Disney in Concert at the Maryland Theatre

Disney in Concert A Dream is a Wish Disney in Concert A Dream is a Wish Logo Maryland Symphony Orchestra

Disney in Concert comes to Maryland Theatre with guest artists Lisa Livesay, Emily Goglia, Jacob Haren, and Terron Brooks, performing beloved Disney songs.

HAGERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maryland Symphony Orchestra is proud to present Disney in Concert on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Maryland Theatre. This event is a part of the MSO Pops! concert series presented by Meritus Health.

The concert will feature high definition film footage from classic Disney movies projected on a large screen above the orchestra while some of the most memorable songs from Disney films, including The Little Mermaid, Tangled, Aladdin, Cars, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, Hercules, Encanto, and Frozen, will be performed by four Broadway caliber artists.

The four guest artists who will perform at the concert are Lisa Livesay, Emily Goglia, Jacob Haren, and Terron Brooks. Each of them has an impressive background in singing, acting, and performing on Broadway and beyond.

Lisa Livesay has played Glinda in Wicked on Broadway, appeared in the film Monday Nights at 7 with Oscar winner Edward James Olmos, and contributed to soundtracks for film and TV. Emily Goglia recently won the CW's Christmas Caroler Challenge and performed in several shows at Disneyland. Jacob Haren joined the national tour of The Book of Mormon for two years before joining the Broadway company in 2017, and he made Disney Channel history guest starring as Wayne on the hit show BUNK'D, in the network's first ever LGBTQ proposal. Terron Brooks has credits from the Broadway stage, including Simba in Disney's The Lion King and Seaweed in Hairspray, to the television screen's Curb Your Enthusiasm, American Idol, The Voice, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Elizabeth Schulze, Music Director and Conductor of the Maryland Symphony Orchestra, will lead the concert. With high-energy performances and stunning visual projections, Disney in Concert promises to be an unforgettable magical experience you don't want to miss.

Tickets for Disney in Concert are available now at the Maryland Symphony Orchestra box office, online at www.marylandsymphony.org, or by calling 301-797-4000. Prices range from $30 to $85.

ABOUT MARYLAND SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Founded in 1982, the Maryland Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 41st season as the area’s premier professional orchestra. Under the musical direction of Maestra Elizabeth Schulze, the Maryland Symphony Orchestra is dedicated to providing musical performances that educate and entertain, while enhancing the cultural environment of Western Maryland and the surrounding region. Learn more: www.marylandsymphony.org