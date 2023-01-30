Maryland Symphony Orchestra to Present Stravinsky's "The Soldier's Tale" and Ravel's "Le Tombeau de Couperin"

Maryland Symphony Orchestra

This special concert performance comes to the Maryland Theatre Performing Arts Center on February 11th and 12th, 2023.

HAGERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maryland Symphony Orchestra is proud to announce a special concert performance of Stravinsky's "The Soldier's Tale" and Ravel's "Le Tombeau de Couperin" on February 11th and 12th, 2023 at the Maryland Theatre Performing Arts Center. The Maryland Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Music Director Elizabeth Schulze, will bring to life these timeless masterpieces, showcasing their unique blend of humor, drama, and musical virtuosity.

"The Soldier's Tale," a classic tale of war and wealth, features a solo violin and a narrator, who bring to life the story of a soldier who trades his violin for unlimited wealth, only to find that money can't buy happiness. Meanwhile, Ravel's "Le Tombeau de Couperin" is a beautiful and playful tribute to the Baroque dance suite, paying homage to the great composers of the past while adding a touch of Ravel's signature charm and musical innovation.

The cast of this performance features an incredibly talented ensemble of actors, dancers, and musicians. GREG WATKINS is an award-winning actor, pianist, singer, musical director, composer, arranger, and educational leader and will perform the role of “The Narrator.” Television and radio personality ROBERT AUBRY DAVIS is a native Washingtonian and host of "Millennium of Music," broadcast on more than 100 public radio stations nationwide. Davis will perform the role of “The Devil.” CARTER WATERS from The City Ballet School and GIDEON HALL from Barbara Ingram School for the Arts will also perform. KYLEE SHERBERT, a 2014 alumna of The City Ballet School, is the lead choreographer for this performance.

With its haunting score, beautiful choreography, and talented ensemble cast, "A Soldier's Tale" is a must-see for music and theater lovers alike. Don't miss this rare opportunity to hear these timeless works brought to life on stage. Buy your tickets now for "A Soldier's Tale" and prepare to be transported to a world of drama, music, and magic.

CONCERT INFO “AT A GLANCE”

What:

Stravinsky’s “The Soldier’s Tale”

Where:

The Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac Street, Hagerstown, MD 21740

When:

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets:

$29 - $79. Tickets can be purchased online at www.marylandsymphony.org or by calling the Box Office at 301-797-4000 during normal business hours. Group Rates are available for groups of ten or more.

VENUE INFORMATION

Built in 1915, designed by renowned architect Thomas Lamb, the Maryland Theatre is the anchor to the Arts & Entertainment district in downtown Hagerstown. The Theatre provides comfortable seating for 1,300 at performances of country artists, comedians, children's shows, recitals, stage shows, and more. Since 1982, the Theatre has been the official home of the Maryland Symphony Orchestra. The Maryland Theatre welcomes approximately 120,000 people through her doors annually. The Maryland Theatre is located at 21 S. Potomac Street, Hagerstown, MD 21740.

ABOUT MARYLAND SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Founded in 1982, the Maryland Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 41st season as the area’s premier professional orchestra. Under the musical direction of Maestra Elizabeth Schulze, the Maryland Symphony Orchestra is dedicated to providing musical performances that educate and entertain, while enhancing the cultural environment of Western Maryland and the surrounding region. Learn more: www.marylandsymphony.org

With the new “MSO Live! Virtual Concert Hall,” experience the Maryland Symphony Orchestra like never before! In the virtual concert hall, you always have the best seat in the house – 24 hours a day. Enjoy live performances by the Maryland Symphony Orchestra from the comfort of home or on the go. The virtual concert hall is powered by Uscreen.

