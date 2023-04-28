Maryland Symphony Orchestra Appoints Kimberly Bowen as Executive Director

Kimberly Bowen appointed new Executive Director of the Maryland Symphony Orchestra. Maryland Symphony Orchestra

HAGERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maryland Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kimberly Bowen as the new Executive Director, effective immediately. Ms. Bowen served as the Immediate Past President of the MSO Board of Directors, bringing years of experience and a deep commitment to the arts and community to her new role.

"We are thrilled to have Kimberly on board as our new Executive Director," said Jason Call, President of the MSO Board of Directors. “Over the past two years as the Board President, Kim has led the organization through challenging times. She has refined the Symphony's strategic plan; strengthened relationships within the community, musicians, MSO staff, and Board members; and established a clear vision for the future. Her extensive background in project management and community outreach, coupled with her deep passion for the arts, makes her the ideal leader to help take the MSO to new heights."

Kimberly Bowen is an accomplished business leader in our community, having served as the Chief Operating Officer of MSB Architects. Her experience managing the renovation of the firm's current office space, located in the historic "Pioneer Hook and Ladder" firehouse in Hagerstown, showcases her expertise in overseeing all aspects of a project, from subcontractor schedules to budgeting and payment. Additionally, her diverse work experience as a preschool teacher and licensed real estate agent in Maryland, has honed her skills in leadership, relationship building, collaboration, problem-solving, and critical thinking. Bowen brings a unique perspective and skillset to continue providing exceptional performances and educational opportunities for audiences throughout the region.

"I am deeply honored to take on this new role and to help guide the MSO into its next chapter," said Bowen. "Growing up, my only exposure to classical music was through Looney Tunes, so I never imagined in my wildest dreams that I would have this position. After serving nearly eight years on the Board of Directors, I look forward to bringing my diverse experiences and fresh ideas to this new role. The MSO has a rich history of providing exceptional music and cultural experiences to the community, and I am committed to continuing that legacy.”

Elizabeth Schulze, Music Director and Conductor of the MSO, expressed her enthusiasm for Bowen's appointment. "Kimberly has been an incredible advocate for the arts in our community, and I have no doubt that she will bring that same passion and energy to her new role with the MSO," Schulze said.

Kimberly Bowen is a graduate of Leadership Washington County’s Class 31 and has a strong commitment to her family and community. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Mary Washington College and a Master of Business Administration Degree from American Public University. She is excited to build on the Maryland Symphony Orchestra's past successes and collaborate with the orchestra's staff and musicians to continue offering exceptional performances and educational opportunities to audiences across the region.

Ms. Bowen will transition out of her Board President duties later this week, and a new slate of Board Officers will be elected shortly.

