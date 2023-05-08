United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA) Announces 2023 International Distance Learning Award Winners

USDLA 2023 Awards Logo 2021 and 2022 USDLA Award Winners 2023 USDLA Conference in Orlando

USDLA, the leader in Distance and Digital Learning education, has announced its International Distance Learning Award winners for 2023

2023 was an exceptional year of great award submissions including an online pre-K! I’m excited to see how the diversity of online learning continues to expand to younger students.” — Wendy Pate, Awards Committee Chair

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, USDLA recognizes innovators and leaders within the distance/digital learning industry as part of our International Award program. These highly coveted awards are presented annually to organizations and individuals who compete across several categories of excellence. The USDLA International Distance Learning Awards are created to acknowledge major accomplishments in distance learning and to highlight those distance learning instructors, programs, and professionals who have achieved and demonstrated extraordinary achievements through the use of online learning techniques, innovation, and video delivery technologies globally.

All awards are presented at our annual national conference. For more than 3 decades, this event has been an opportunity to mingle, discuss technology and learn from an audience broader than our own. Attendees and award winners look forward to the live in-person interactions and historical conference feedback has always focused on those personal relationships made with one another. For our 36th anniversary will be focusing on tracks that are in high demand as we continue to navigate both remote and in-person learning strategies.

“The International Award program continues to provide prestigious recognition for educational influencers around the world” says Eric Jones, President of USDLA. “These award winners are truly leaders in the distance/digital learning industry and their work in support of pedagogy is unsurpassed”.

Each year, the annual award winners are recognized by the Association at the USDLA National Conference Awards Dinner and presented a physical award. To learn more about the 2023 National Conference please visit us at https://usdla.org/2023-registration/.

This year, the following institutions were chosen by the review committee to receive awards in their respective categories:

Leadership category

Higher Ed

- Gold: Dr. Meryl Epstein, Sessions College

- Silver: J. Cody Moyer, Polk College

K-12

-Gold: Daniele Shick, FLVS

Research Category

Higher Ed

- Gold: Rebecca J. Blankenship, Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University

- Silver: William Chisholm Schulz III, Walden University

- Bonze (tie): Chuck Sengstock Drake and Curtis J. Bonk, Indiana University

Rising Star Category

Higher Ed

- Gold: Dr. Meina Zhu, Indiana University

Teaching/Learning Category

Higher Ed

- Gold: Center for Teaching Excellence, Baker College

- Silver: Office of Teaching and Learning Excellence, Walden University

- Bonze: Masters of Industrial Distribution (MID) distance education program, Texas A&M

K-12

- Gold: Melissa Kelly, FLVS

Not for Profit

- Gold: Brian D Rewerts for IFM clinical toolkit

Trendsetter category

Higher Ed

- Gold (tie): Florian Hummel, International University of Applied Sciences, Germany and The Online Campus team, Columbia University’s School of Social Work

- Silver: Deborah Morris, Walden University

- Bronze: Luke Bennett, Perdue University

Pre-K/12

- Gold: Emily Hausmann, Play Garden Prep

Not for Profit

- Gold: Darryl Batts, OIADA International

- Silver: Allyson Mitchell, Center for Interactive Learning & Collaboration

Telehealth

- Gold: Janet Major Durckel, Arizona Telemedicine Program

Corporate

-Gold: Wolfvision

The United States Distance Learning Association was founded in 1987 and based on the premise of creating a powerful alliance to meet the burgeoning education and training needs of learning communities via new concepts of the fusion of communication technologies with learning in broad multidiscipline applications. We were the first nonprofit distance learning association in the United States to support distance learning research, development, and praxis across the complete arena of education, training, and communications. The learning communities that the USDLA addresses are: pre-K/12, higher education, continuing education, corporate training, military and government training, home schooling, and telehealth. Our mission is to support the development and application of digital and distance learning by focusing on legislation impacting the community and constituencies.