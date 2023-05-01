Michael & Timothy Franklin Release “Anahata”
Featuring Collaborations With Tower of Power, Billy Cohbam, Charlie DeChant, Larry Coryell and Others!ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Anahata” is the new collection of compositions by bassist Tim Franklin and his brother keyboardist/Grammy Nominated Producer, Michael Franklin. The Franklin Brothers have performed and recorded with the Who’s Who of music: Brian Wilson, Bruce Hornsby, Joe Walsh, Paul McCartney, Joe Bonamassa, members of the Rolling Stones, Toto, Moody Blues, Yes, Chick Corea, Ian Anderson, Jean Luc Ponty, Rick Derringer, Edgar Winter, Pat Travers, Tower of Power and many others.
“Anahata” is a continuation of Michael Franklin’s cast of thousands production model, as with the highly acclaimed productions Jon Anderson (Yes) “1000 Hands Chapter One” and Robby Steinhardt (Kansas), “Not in Kansas Anymore”.
Featuring collaborations with: Tower of Power, Billy Cohbam, Tommy Calton, Charlie DeChant, Larry Coryell, Danny Jordan, Steady Joseph, Brian Snapp, Steve Walters, Pat Gulotta, Paul Parker and others. The title Anahata was inspired by and is a tribute to, their friend and mentor, Larry Coryell, the legendary “Father of Fusion Guitar”. It has many spiritual meanings, one is, “The Color of Sound”.
“When you come to the anahata, or when your energy is dominant in the anahata, you will start to hear sounds that you could not hear till now”. - Sadhguru
For more information: https://solarmusic.com/anahata/
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com