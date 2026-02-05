Auburn with Liz Lenten Releases Their New Album ‘Behind The Scenes’ on Friday 27th March 2026

Auburn - Behind The Scenes Auburn - Behind The Scenes Auburn

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liz Lenten (BEM) says “After lockdown, and all that isolation and distance…Behind the Scenes grew from a desire to connect. Working with writers, vocalists, musicians, and producers from around the world, each song came from shared ideas and honest conversations.The album explores everyday life – relationships, friendships and situations we find ourselves in.Recorded across the U.S., the U.K., and Brazil, each of the 32 different collaborators brought their own perspective, sound, and experience, giving a wide range of musical approaches and writing styles from rootsy americana to soulful pop.I think that diversity really pushed me creatively and let the songs move across different moods and textures, just like the people behind the music.”First single ‘Perfect Imperfections’ – 23rd January 2026Co-written with Michael Garvin (Jennifer Lopez, George Benson) and Sharon Vaughn(Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson) in Spain. Produced by Thomm Jutz (Nanci Griffith, Mary Gauthier) and Finn Goodwin Bain. Recorded & in Nashville and Lincolnshire.“Perfect Imperfections is a love song about how our affections deepen through vulnerability and humour; not in spite of our imperfections, but because of them”.Liz Lenten (BEM) has worked in various roles in the music industry for over 30 years. She currently manages folk hero Martin Carthy (MBE) and previously other artists including Eliza Carthy (MBE), Shane MacGowan, Nasher (F.G.T.H), and Galia Arad.She’s been touring, writing, recording and performing since she was 16.Since re-starting her band Auburn in 2012 has recorded 4 albums, in Nashville with Grammy Nominated producer Thomm Jutz to critical acclaim, gaining great reviews, extensive airplay worldwide, selling over 10000 units. She tours regularly with her band ‘Auburn Acoustic’ and performed live at E Entertainments showcase in New Orleans.Liz also presents podcast ‘Behind the Scenes of an Indie Artist’ – chatting, in depth, to independent creatives and collaborators about their lives.In 2022 Liz was awarded a BEM (British Empire Medal) on HM The Queens New Year’s Day Honours list, for Services to Music.EDITOR’S NOTES‘Behind The Scenes’ Track ListingSide A1. Bathroom Shelf – 4.192. Perfect Imperfections – 3.223. Let The Good Times Begin – 5.314. Speaking In Tongues – 3.205. Behind The Scenes – 5.36Side B1. What You Don’t Know – 3.412. Opposites – 3.433. Lie As Easy As You Breathe – 3.394. Don’t Give Up – 3.495. You’re Beautiful – 3.336. Sweet Dreams – 3.47Some of the fantastic collaborators/players include: Thomm Jutz, Mo Pleasure, Sharon Vaughn, Michael Garvin, Lyn Williams, Gustavo Andriewiski, Will Fowler, Pat Garvey, The London strings, Martin Sutton, Cat Aimi, Dante Augusts, JB Bennetts and many more…..Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/auburnbanduk/ Website: https://www.auburn.org.uk/ Publishing: SentricDistribution: Gonzo MultimediaLabel: Scarlet RecordsLIVE DATE: Fri 27th March 2026 – ALBUM LAUNCHThe Green Note, 106 Parkway, Camden, London NW1 7AN“it’s all high quality. It’s also all artsy and non-mainstream ….. mellow and all classy”“Intriguing and entertaining”“so cool”Gary Hill, Music Street Journal (USA)“Armed with a voice that is decidedly husky, Lenten’s soprano simultaneously carries an emotional torch that lights up the ballads and mi- tempo tracks that fill the disc.”Robert Kinsler, Rock ‘n’ Roll Truth (USA)“another new masterpiece in the discography”Rootstime (Belgium)“…Exceptional and so sensitive vocal talent give a very special dimension to these songs, a vocal richness for a richness of emotions, an album with a real musical signature…”Radio I.S.A. FM (France)“alluringly smoky”DMME (Canada)Press inquiries:

