David Young Releases New Music That Captures the Truth of Our Times

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran rocker, multi-genre musical innovator, and prolific singer-songwriter David Young is emerging as one of the most resonant voices of 2026 with the release of his powerful new song and video, “When the Truth Comes Out”, now streaming alongside an expansive catalog at www.davidyoungblues.com In an era marked by political upheaval, cultural reckoning, and a global hunger for honesty, Young’s music is striking a deep chord. Rooted in blues-based rock and roll, his songs point in a shared lyrical direction — confronting reality from multiple angles — delivered with the raw edge, emotional weight, and soulful swagger reminiscent of the best music of the 1970s.Watch the video for “When the Truth Comes Out”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w2gNWbAnmdo Music for a Moment the World Can FeelAs public discourse intensifies in 2026 — politically, socially, and emotionally — When the Truth Comes Out has emerged as a defining statement. Since the video’s release, listeners across platforms have echoed the same response again and again:“This music tells the story of our times.”The song’s message resonates not through slogans, but through emotional truth — acknowledging what many feel but struggle to articulate.That same urgency carries throughout Young’s current body of work:• “It’s a Shit Show” confronts modern chaos with grit, honesty, and dark humor.• “Worried About the World” reflects a global, shared anxiety now impossible to ignore.• “We’re All People” stands out as a powerful unifying anthem, already feeling destined to become a live-performance staple.“These songs mark a defining chapter,” says Young. “Life is intense right now. People feel it everywhere. This music resonates because we’re all in it together — and everyone knows it.”Cultural Timing & Growing MomentumThe cultural timing is unmistakable. As Bruce Springsteen’s, “Streets of Minneapolis” recently surged into the spotlight, conversations around truth, accountability, and social reckoning have taken center stage worldwide. Young’s music occupies that same emotional terrain — songs that reflect what people are thinking, feeling, and talking about right now.There is growing belief that Young’s current body of work could open the door to meaningful collaborations with artists long associated with socially conscious rock.Media-Ready & Performance-DrivenWith his commanding stage presence, powerful vocals, and gritty rock-and-roll guitar sound, Young is positioned for major media moments.Dynamic Storytelling & Artistic RangeBeyond music, Young is a renowned storyteller and creative force originally from Brooklyn, NY. After living in Minneapolis and Los Angeles for decades he has now returned to New York City.Young has written three rock operas, four books, two audiobooks, is an award-winning painter (Best Booth, Art Basel Spectrum 2019), a public speaker, and the presenter of over 500 meditation events. He is also widely regarded as the world’s most recognized recorder player and plays two at one time in harmony.In the early 1990s, his Los Angeles-based harp and flute duo Celestial Winds achieved the #1 selling independent album in Canadian history, selling over 100,000 albums independently. During that era his white puffy pirate shirt inspired the iconic Seinfeld episode.A Legacy That Speaks for ItselfA visit to www.davidyoungblues.com reveals an artistic career few can rival. Beginning with his last $100 on Venice Beach, Young went on to record 70 albums, sell millions of records independently, and collaborate with some of the most legendary musicians in modern rock and blues.Among them are Gregg Bissonette and Sean Hurley, Grammy winners for their work on Edgar Winter’s “Brother Johnny”, which won Best Contemporary Blues Album. Both are current or previous members of Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band.Other legendary musical collaborations include:Clifford Carter, Tony Franklin, Tony Levin, Jerry Marotta, Ricky Peterson, Matt Abts, John Philip Shenale, Bebu Silvetti, Matt Fink, Curt Bisquera, Dan Hickey, Noah Levy, Scott Columbus, Joey Belladonna, Carl Canedy, Carmine Appice and Frankie Moreno.As the world searches for music that reflects the intensity of the moment — and offers a path toward understanding — David Young is delivering songs that tell the truth clearly, boldly, and right on time.Website & Music: www.davidyoungblues.com Video: When the Truth Comes Out — streaming nowPress inquiries:

