Aisles Releases Live Video At Abbey Road Studio 3 Through Instagram Live With Jo Kendall This Wednesday

Aisles Aisles Presagio Records

Jo Kendall (Prog / Classic Rock) interviews Aisles on Instagram live ahead of the YouTube premiere of Blue Skies (live at Abbey Road) this Wednesday at 6pm UK

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A powerful live performance filmed inside Studio 3 at Abbey Road Studios — a milestone moment ahead of the band’s next studio album.Filmed during the band’s recent UK tour — which included a highly successful appearance at HRH Prog — the session documents a defining moment in Aisles’ international trajectory. On 17 November 2025, four songs were recorded fully live at Abbey Road, to be released individually throughout the year on YouTube, culminating in a full live EP available on CD and digital platforms later this year.Jo Kendall, music journalist from Prog Magazine and Classic Rock, was there to witness the session, and she will join Aisles again on Instagram Live this Wednesday 4th of March at 6 pm UK, to discuss the video and performance.The performance features the band’s current lineup consisting of Boris Seeder (lead vocals), Germán Vergara (guitars, vocals), Juan Pablo Gaete (keyboards), Daniel Alejandro Concha Baird-Kerr (bass) and Alvaro Poblete (drums). The band were accompanied by their long-time sound engineer and recording engineer, Fernando Cubillos, who engineered, mixed and mastered the session, ensuring the performance retained both its raw energy and sonic depth.The first release, Blue Skies, is particularly significant. Originally the first single from the band’s upcoming studio album, the song now re-emerges in a raw and emotionally charged live setting. The performance not only showcases the band’s precision, chemistry and sonic power, but also captures them performing inside the very room where artists such as The Beatles and Pink Floyd shaped modern music history and both very influential to Aisles’ emotional and at the same time expansive sound.Studio 3 provides an intimate yet historic backdrop. The video offers more than a live rendition; it delivers a visual and sonic statement about where Aisles stand today: confident, cohesive, and operating at a new level of intensity ahead of the unveiling of their upcoming long-awaited sixth studio album.Recorded entirely live, without overdubs, Blue Skies (Live at Abbey Road) highlights the band’s tight musicianship and dynamic interplay. The session stands as both a symbolic and artistic milestone — reflecting Aisles’ expanding international presence and serving as a powerful preview of what lies ahead with their next studio album.With this release, Aisles invite listeners to witness the band at a pivotal moment: refined, ambitious, and fully alive inside one of the world’s most iconic recording spaces.ON MARCH 4TH 6 PM UK TIME THE BAND WILL BE INTERVIEWED ON INSTAGRAM LIVE BY MUSIC JOURNALIST AND CRITIC JO KENDALL AHEAD OF THE OFFICIAL VIDEO PREMIERE AT 6:20 UK ON THEIR OFFICIAL YOUTUBE CHANNEL.AISLES ON YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3m_ezhicmtfbhcejWDSy5A THERE WILL BE Q&A WITH THE BAND DURING THE BROADCAST.VIDEO CREDITSRecorded and Filmed Live at Abbey Road Studios17 November 2025Engineered, Mixed and Mastered by Fernando CubillosFilmed by Manuela Langotsch and Nick DavarisEdited and Online by Diego CarrascoColor Grading by Sergio BejárezTHE VIDEO IS AVAILABLE RIGHT NOW TO ALL AISLES' PATREON MEMBERS AS PART OF THEIR EXCLUSIVE CONTENT: https://www.patreon.com/posts/blue-skies-live-150956417 For more information:AISLES ON BURNING SHED: https://burningshed.com/artists/aisles_artist Press inquiries:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.