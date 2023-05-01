Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,895 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,450 in the last 365 days.

Lane closures are in place on I-29

FARGO, N.D. – Lane closures began on May 1 on Interstate 29 from 3.5 miles south of the Grandin Interchange (Exit 92) to north of Blanchard Interchange (Exit 100).

Passing lanes, both north and southbound, will be closed. A width restriction of 20 feet will be in place in the driving lane.

The speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph throughout the project and 40 mph where crews are working. Flaggers are present.

The project is expected to be complete in two to three weeks.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.

- ### -

C O N T A C T:

Sarah Arntson
sararntson@nd.gov
701.328.6965

You just read:

Lane closures are in place on I-29

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more