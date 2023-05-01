Lane closures are in place on I-29

FARGO, N.D. – Lane closures began on May 1 on Interstate 29 from 3.5 miles south of the Grandin Interchange (Exit 92) to north of Blanchard Interchange (Exit 100).



Passing lanes, both north and southbound, will be closed. A width restriction of 20 feet will be in place in the driving lane.



The speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph throughout the project and 40 mph where crews are working. Flaggers are present.



The project is expected to be complete in two to three weeks.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.



- ### -



C O N T A C T:



Sarah Arntson

sararntson@nd.gov

701.328.6965

