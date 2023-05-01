Andy Hill Cancer Research Endowment Performance Audit 2023 – Request for Proposals

The Washington Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit Proposals from those qualified and interested in participating in a project to conduct an independent performance audit. Revised Code of Washington (RCW) 43.348.060(2) requires that the Andy Hill Cancer Research Endowment (hereinafter “CARE Fund” or “Endowment”) and Commerce periodically, but not less often than every three years, conduct a request for proposal and retain the services of an independent auditor with experience in performance auditing of research granting entities similar to the Endowment. The Apparent Successful Contractor resulting from this RFP must review the Endowment’s strategic plan, program, and the program administrator, and publish a report assessing their performance and providing recommendations for improvement.

The CARE Fund was signed into law by Governor Jay Inslee in July 2015. The first CARE Fund board of directors were appointed in June 2016 and began meeting in October 2016. In June 2017, a program administrator was selected to work with the board to carry out the duties outlined in Chapter 43.348 RCW. In July 2021, COMMERCE contracted with Latino Community Fund of Washington to serve as the Program Administrator for the CARE Fund. In February 2022, with Commerce’s approval, the Program Administrator contract was assigned by Latino Community Fund of Washington to Evergreen Social Impact. Information about the CARE Fund and its grant programs can be found at www.WACareFund.org.

The CARE Fund legislation enables the State to provide up to $10 million annually to fund cancer research in Washington State. The legislation requires fiscal and public accountability through an independent performance audit. The performance audit must evaluate the CARE Fund’s strategic plan, current grant programs, and program administrator. Commerce issues this RFP with the intent of procuring services to complete an independent performance audit of the CARE Fund for the period of July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2023.

Proposals are due June 15, 2023 at 4:00 PM Pacific Time, Olympia, WA and must be submitted electronically through Commerce’s submission portal.