Lumea and OptraSCAN Announce Partnership to Enable Seamless Adoption of Digital Pathology
Lumea, global leader in integrated digital pathology solutions & OptraSCAN, a top end-to-end digital pathology solution provider, announced a collaboration.LEHI, UTAH, USA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumea, a global leader in integrated digital pathology solutions, and OptraSCAN, a leading end-to-end digital pathology solution provider, today announced a strategic commercial collaboration agreement. This agreement brings together Lumea’s comprehensive digital pathology platform with a wide range of digital scanning solutions to enable providers to adopt digital pathology efficiently and cost-effectively.
Lumea combines unique tissue-handling technology with digital technology to create efficiencies for the surgery center, lab, and pathologists, and bring a return on investment to digital pathology.
OptraScan has developed a wide range of digital pathology scanners for small, medium, and large high-volume laboratories with Brightfield, Fluorescence, and Frozen Section for Live View in surgery suites. All products are designed from the ground up to produce high-quality images at a cost-effective price point.
The Lumea-OptraSCAN partnership will enable the following:
Seamless adoption of Lumea’s workflow solutions and AI along with OptraScan’s digital scanners tailored to the needs of a wide range of customers
Multiple options for leasing, purchasing, or pay-on-demand commercial agreements to find the best financial option for every customer
A framework for global collaboration with partners to enable better patient management, increased innovation, and ultimately better outcomes for everyone
“OptraScan set out on a mission to disrupt the digital pathology marketplace by providing high-quality solutions accessible to everyone and reducing the barriers to entry,” said Abhi Gholap, OptraSCAN’s CEO and Co-Founder. “Lumea’s commitment to innovation and quality resonates with the values of OptraSCAN, and we share a common goal to enable wide adoption of digital pathology.”
“Lumea is revolutionizing the way companies adopt and implement digital pathology and we are thrilled to work side by side with OptraSCAN assisting users with the highest quality solutions to improve the ability to read digitally,” said James Thackeray, Lumea Chief Commercialization Officer.
OptraScan and Lumea are also both sponsors of the Digital Diagnostic Summit, a collaborative event where the leaders in digital pathology implementation come together to break down adoption barriers and advance technology throughout the entire pathology workflow. The event will take place September 17-19 in Park City, Utah. Registration is limited to 150 attendees here: digitaldiagnosticsummit.com
About OptraSCAN, Inc
OptraSCAN® are pioneers in the On-Demand Digital Pathology® System, focused on delivering fully integrated, affordable solutions that will maximize your return on investment and improve the performance of your pathology services. An ISO 13485-certified company and CE-marked whole slide scanners for IVD use, OptraSCAN is working to eliminate the barriers to “Go Digital” no matter the size of the pathology lab, the lab’s throughput, or global location.
OptraSCAN’s end-to-end digital pathology solution provides effective acquisition of whole slide images, viewing, storing, real-time sharing, reporting, and AI & ML based Image analysis solutions via On-Demand or outright purchase model.
About Lumea
Lumea leverages preanalytic technology to make digital pathology both viable and valuable by improving biopsy handling, tracking, workflow, and diagnosis. Our tech results in measurably better tissue quality, efficiency, cost and time savings, and increased tissue yield on slides. Our unique Lumea+ platform integrates with any LIS and includes marketplace partner diagnostic AI, scanner, and genetic testing partners. To learn more about the benefits of using Lumea’s technology, please visit lumeadigital.com
