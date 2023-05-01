120Water™ Announces Four-Part Webinar Series Launching May 2
Webinars designed to educate utilities on LCRR compliance through inventory and beyond
We want to do our part to ensure these water professionals have every possible guiding resource at their disposal.”ZIONSVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 120Water, the leading solutions provider for lead reduction and drinking water programs, continues its commitment to providing innovative tools to water professionals with its latest offering, an informative four-part webinar series. The month-long initiative will begin on Tuesday, May 2, and continue each weekly. Individual webinar sessions will feature the 120Water team and customers, sharing insights on how water utilities can effectively prepare for the 2024 Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR) inventory deadline and future proof their program management.
— Co-founder and CEO of 120Water Megan Glover
“With the LCRR inventory deadline looming, that’s the clear priority right now for water systems across the country and we want to do our part to ensure these water professionals have every possible guiding resource at their disposal,” said Megan Glover, CEO and co-founder of 120Water. “However, the initial inventory is only the first step. Once that deadline comes and goes, there are still the questions of ‘what’s next?’ and ‘how?’ More and more systems are starting to ask, and we want to be with them every step of the way, from inventory, lead pipe replacement, and beyond.”
To comply with LCRR, utilities have until October 2024 to compile a location-based inventory of service line materials, including public and private portions, and make this inventory available to the public. Beginning in 2025, community water systems must conduct sampling in at least 20% of elementary schools and childcare facilities each year, and continue for five years until all elementary schools and childcare facilities (except those built after January 1, 2014) have been sampled. Utilities must also collect drinking water samples from residences serviced by lead service lines (LSL), notify owners if there is an exceedance, maintain two-way communication, and develop a plan to replace these service lines.
The webinar series will cover the role of technology in lead pipe verification and replacement, and the ways program management software can ensure resilience “to inventory and beyond,” a theme based on a beloved astronaut from a classic ‘90s film. A brief overview of the webinar schedule and each session’s corresponding topic is as follows:
Tuesday, May 2, 1 p.m. EST: 120Water’s Director of Client Success, Logan Turner, will share verification methods and best practices for initial LCRR inventory. The webinar will feature 120Water customer, the City of Buffalo, who will share the verification methods they have used and how they have benefited their program.
Tuesday, May 9, 1 p.m. EST: Jill Terhune, 120Water’s director of technical assistance, and Isaac Pellerin, 120Water’s vice president of marketing, will share best practices for the planning and execution of lead pipe replacement. The webinar will also feature a customer testimonial about navigating this heavy lift.
Tuesday, May 16, 1 p.m. EST: 120Water Account Manager Marcus Hagberg will describe solutions for tackling lead in schools and childcare facilities, sharing data-driven insights that can be applied to any program.
Tuesday, May 23, 1 p.m. EST: Megan Glover, 120Water CEO, will conclude the webinar series by illustrating how 120Water’s software and services can help tackle the LCRR inventory and continue efficient and effective program management.
To register for the webinars or learn more, please visit 120Water.com/Resources/May-Webinar-Series. 120Water also offers complimentary, individualized planning assistance for water utilities looking to better understand the requirements of LCRR and assess their readiness to comply with the new regulation. Water systems can reserve their planning session at 120water.com/LCRR-Assistance.
ABOUT 120WATER
120Water is the comprehensive solution used by water professionals across the country to manage critical lead and drinking water programs. Comprised of secure cloud-based software services and point-of-use kits, 120Water’s solution provides tailored workflows for complying with lead and water quality programs to protect public health. Working with hundreds of utilities across 41 states, 120Water is in the process of inventorying over 3 million service lines that impact more than 10 million individuals. Their team of water, policy and technology experts have supported over 8,000 sampling events, partnering with the National Rural Water Association (NRWA), water systems and government agencies such as Citizens Energy Group, the City of Providence, RI, the City of Asheville, NC, and Chicago Public Schools to protect public health and provide clean drinking water to all communities. To learn more, visit 120Water.com or follow them on Twitter @120_Water.
