Microsoft Awards NetCom Learning with Highest Tier Designation of "Microsoft Solutions Partner for the Microsoft Cloud"

NetCom Learning recognized as a "Microsoft Solutions Partner for the Microsoft Cloud" for exceptional training and expertise across all solution areas

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NetCom Learning has announced that they have been officially recognized as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for the Microsoft Cloud. The 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year was honored for demonstrating excellence and proficiency in skilling across all solution areas within the Microsoft Cloud:

- Azure Infrastructure, Azure Data & AI, Azure Digital & App Innovation

- Business Applications (Dynamics 365 and Power Platform)

- Modern Work (Microsoft 365)

- Security

The “Microsoft Solutions Partner for the Microsoft Cloud” title is designated for training partners that meet or exceed Microsoft’s rigorous criteria for delivering high-quality technical training experiences across all of Microsoft’s six solution areas. Success is measured based on several parameters, including outstanding training performance, skill-building, and customer satisfaction capabilities. Russell Sarder, CEO of NetCom Learning, commented, "It is with great pride that we announce our recognition by Microsoft as a Learning Partner with the highest level of Microsoft Cloud competency – acknowledging our accomplishments in training and business excellence. As a leader in the market providing IT training and managed learning services, we consistently strive to advance our offerings to meet the evolving requirements of technology and business. Our focus is on assisting clients in achieving their business objectives through the development of skills, refinement of processes, and implementation of digital transformation programs. With our robust portfolio of 1,000+ Microsoft Certified Trainers with extensive experience across different industry verticals, we are uniquely equipped with the expertise to help customers take the next big leap in digital disruption, leveraging the cutting-edge Microsoft technologies – including the lightning-fast integration of generative AI capabilities within the Microsoft ecosystem". NetCom Learning's latest achievement is yet another testament to their status as a premier Microsoft Learning Partner. With over 25 years of collaboration with Microsoft, NetCom Learning has established a proven track record of delivering effective Microsoft learning solutions that align with client’s business objectives and drive workforce skills development. Their innovative in-house solutions, like the NetCom365 learning portal acted as a catalyst for a cloud-first approach helping thousands of customers make their digital pivot to remote and hybrid learning – giving clients a 360° view of their teams' learning data. The company has helped over 36,000 organizations achieve their training and upskilling goals and trained over a million professionals across 1,300 locations across the globe.

About NetCom Learning

NetCom Learning is a trusted, global training provider delivering mission-critical IT training and certifications to help organizations upskill their teams to move their business forward. For 25 years, NetCom Learning has serviced over 80% of Fortune 1000 companies and helped over 36,000 organizations achieve their business goals by offering a full complement of Managed Learning Services. Their 3,200+ certified instructors deliver flexible, role-based custom training for over 4,000+ courses through a blend of in-depth technical virtual, classroom-based, or e-Learning classes in private or public batches. NetCom Learning has helped over a million learners in over 1,300 locations worldwide across five continents.