Global Maritime Service Offers 24/7 Medical Care at Sea or in Port
Aircare Access Global Maritime offers a comprehensive solution to at-sea medical needs.TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When a medical emergency strikes at sea, it can be a life or death prospect far from a port or medical help.
Yacht owners don’t have to take this risk—Industry leader Aircare International now provides not only fully stocked medical kits, but telemedicine expert medical care 24/7/365 for vessel owners anywhere in the world. Aircare Access Global Maritime offers a comprehensive solution to at-sea medical needs while complying with the Coast Guard, country of origin and enforcement agencies at all times. The partnership with George Washington University physicians provides real-time, seamless medical expertise on-demand.
Global Maritime’s personal and fast care provides satellite call telemedicine anytime/anywhere with board-certified physicians experienced in maritime medical emergency management. A Global Maritime subscription includes a fully stocked medical kit, case monitoring, follow-up care coordination and medical evacuation coordination as needed with access to more than 41,000 vetted healthcare facilities in 195 countries. A Global Maritime subscription includes 24/7 telemedicine and logistical support that is often necessary in remote locations.
The Global Maritime subscription also provides medical directorship and oversight of the required maritime medical kits and necessary replacement of expired or used medical kit items including secure and accurate record-keeping. A vessel’s subscription covers the owners, crew, and guests onboard to provide peace of mind. Global Maritime procedures meet all privacy requirements for your security and that of your crew and passengers.
The Global Emergency Medical Kit is designed to handle a wide scope of emergency issues including malaria, diabetic care, cardiac events, dental problems and more. Each kit contains all required medical equipment and supplies as it pertains to a yacht’s crew and passenger capacity as well as a vessel’s port of origin and national flagging.
The fully supplied kit includes controlled medications and IV fluids that a crew can administer with a doctor diagnosis and instruction. The combined kit and doctor connection enables crew to meet emergency and routine medical needs on board. A shore kit and oxygen kit are also part of the subscription..
A subscription to Aircare Access Global Maritime covers an additional comprehensive range of needs, including destination security reports, concierge requests, documentation support and all medical consultations/emergency support. Access removes the guesswork and mitigates disruption for yacht owners, crew, and passengers.
Aircare International has been an industry leader in emergency training and inflight telemedicine for decades and is now extending this same exclusive care to yacht owners.
For more information about Global Maritime subscriptions, call Aircare International at 1-888-541-9226 or visit www.aircareinternational.com.
Jake Paini
Aircare International
+1 888-541-9226
marketing@aircareintnl.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube
Aircare Access Global Maritime