Molecule Inc acquired by Genesis Systems to create world’s largest advanced renewable water tech company
EINPresswire.com/ -- Molecule Inc (USA) is excited to announce it has been acquired by Genesis Systems LLC (USA), a global technology leader in utility-scale water systems that create renewable water supplies through advanced materials and technologies.
This significant acquisition will allow what is now the largest water-focused advanced materials company to combine and leverage robust technologies, intellectual property portfolios, and the most acclaimed team of water engineers and scientists ever assembled to refine and produce life-saving and affordable water-as-a-service capabilities.
Genesis Systems is a leading developer of products for the private sector and Department of Defense for use in water in energy (hydrogen and nuclear), space infrastructure, irrigation, residential, chip fabrication, and data centers. The purchase of Molecule Inc is the first of several planned corporate acquisitions that will position Genesis to offer WAAS to global customers, even in remote areas, using patented water systems that produce water from air at the point of service. This will revolutionize the way we think about water scarcity and offer affordable and renewable water supply solutions globally. This format is comparable to cellular phone service, but with fresh water; it requires minimal infrastructure and is easy to install on site.
"We’re thrilled to join forces with Genesis Systems to create the world's largest advanced water technologies company. This powerful teaming allows us to leverage our collective expertise and research in materials sciences to develop new and innovative water products and services to address the growing global water crisis. This is a race against time. We need to go fast," said Frank Jao, CEO of Molecule Inc.
Discoveries and breakthroughs at Molecule have won scientific acclaim and global press coverage. Molecule’s products will complement and enhance Genesis Systems’ unique capabilities, which include the ability to scale-up affordable and sustainable federated water supplies almost everywhere on earth using a new low-cost formula and increasing water access in most locations by using just the humidity in the air.
Genesis Systems is working to fill significant global preorders, and the addition of Molecule’s expert staff, engineers, and products will further boost the company's growth trajectory and mission – “to sustainably solve global water scarcity.” Genesis Systems is one of the fastest-growing water technology companies on earth, with revenue growth year-over-year of more than 1,300 percent (2021-2022).
"This acquisition is a game-changer for global water scarcity," said Shannon Stuckenberg, CEO of Genesis Systems.
"We’re excited to combine Molecule's expertise and products with Genesis Systems to support and accelerate our corporate mission to provide renewable and affordable water supplies globally."
Molecule Inc will be integrated into Genesis Systems, with Molecule's R&D and products complementing Genesis Systems' portfolio of advanced water technologies. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
