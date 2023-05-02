Iconic Restaurateur Duo Launch The Ultimate Boutique Steakhouse Experience
We are committed to sourcing the best ingredients, providing excellent service, and creating an ambiance that transports our guests to a different era when dining was a celebration”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kia and Kathryne Illulian have been a Los Angeles hospitality staple for nearly twenty years; the brother and sister restaurateur duo's magic has always been in attention to detail. From their French fine dining restaurant Chocolat, to HRB Sushi, and influencer darling Carrera Cafe, their most recent creation, Foxhall Steakhouse, is no different.
— Kia Illulian
Led by Executive Chef Marni Sandico, the sophisticated menu features classic steakhouse favorites served with substance and style. Think sizzling pepper-crusted Wagyu steaks, dry martinis with stainless steel olive picks, full bodied wines, and classically prepared chocolate and Grand Marnier soufflés made using the finest, regionally sourced ingredients. A must visit destination for locals and tourists alike, the boutique venue offers a range of unique experiences, from private dining rooms to wine tastings, cooking classes and decadent weekend champagne brunches with bagel & lox towers. Central to the experience are the steaks - selected with care from local farmers, in prime cuts to maximize tenderness and taste, aged a minimum of 28 days, and then artfully prepared using innovative techniques.
Foxhall isn't just about the food. The steakhouse's sleek and sophisticated interior design creates a warm and welcoming ambiance that makes guests feel right at home. Intimate and private the space seats 50, lighting is low, while the furnishings are plush and comfortable. Designed and decorated by Kia's talented wife Jessica, the space is brought to life with brass foot rails, antique mirrors, and paneled walls. Kia shares "We are committed to sourcing the best ingredients, providing excellent service, and creating an ambiance that transports our guests to a different era when dining was a celebration."
Boasting the tagline "Where Ladies and Gentleman Dine”, the restaurant offers a nod to glamorous bygone eras. In fact history is a central detail in this experience, and it's no mistake that this location has nostalgic roots for the founders. Kathryne explains "Our Dad's first furniture store after moving to America in 1978 was just next door, and after school, he would take us through the back door into the iconic Michelle Richard pastry shop and feed us delectable pastries. We feel it's only advantageous for Foxhall Steakhouse and its story in LA to correlate with our history as we open the doors to the past and the public." To view the menu or make a reservation please visit www.foxhallsteakhouse.com.
