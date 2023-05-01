SW Wins Silver Stevie for 2023 Minority-Owned Business of the Year
SW Sustainability Solutions is a proud WBENC and NMSDC certified company based in California.UNION CITY , CA, USA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SW Safety Solutions Inc., now known as SW Sustainability Solutions, bagged a Stevie 2023 Award. SW, a leading woman, and minority-owned manufacturer of innovative hand protection solutions was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Minority-Owned Business of the Year category in The 21st Annual American Business Awards® today. The awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13.
"Winning a Minority Business of the Year Award is a great achievement for SW," says by Belle Chou, SW's President. "Not only does it recognize the hard work and dedication that has gone into building a successful business, but it also highlights the importance of diversity and inclusivity in today's business landscape."
In today's society, there is an increased focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. One area that has received much attention is the need to support and promote minority-owned businesses. Minority-owned businesses have historically faced barriers to entry and growth, and it is essential to recognize those that have overcome these challenges and achieved success.
SW has received multiple awards from different industry organizations in the categories of CSR & Diversity, Environmental Product of the Year, Small Business of the Year awards, and many more. The judges of this year's application also recognized SW's unique value proposition that is making significant contributions to the industry.
As one of the judges commented, "They are a small, woman, minority-owned glove manufacturer specializing in developing innovative glove solutions to healthcare and industrial sectors, optimizing worker safety and performance. Their achievements in 2021 are impressive, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, as they worked hard to support their clients' PPE needs. Compared to their competitors, SW's achievements are unique and significant as they prioritize sustainability, not just profit. Their investment in developing and controlling technology, product, and quality inspection and investing in their employees to be sustainability warriors set them apart in the industry. Overall, SW's nomination highlights a highly innovative and socially responsible business that is making significant contributions to its industry. They are on the right track, and their focus on sustainability and innovation will likely continue to set them apart in the future."
The Stevie® Awards are the world's premier business awards. They were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of organizations and working professionals' achievements and positive contributions worldwide. They have become one of the world's most coveted prizes.
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations.
Over 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in various categories. More than 230 professionals worldwide participate in the yearly Stevie Award judging process.
