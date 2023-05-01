Canadian films at NYC Independent Film Festival
We are dedicated to providing unique content presented in unique ways.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 15th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival in New York two outstanding films by Canadian filmmakers will be presented to a broad audience. A fascinating crime story and an overwhelming film about wildfires and the people who fight them.
'BERNIE LANGILLE WANTS TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED TO BERNIE LANGILLE' by Canadian filmmaker Jackie Torrens recreates the world of a family mystery in miniature, as a man sets out to uncover the truth around the strange and unresolved death of his grandfather. This film examines the legacy of family narratives and the impact on individual identity.
The grandfather Bernie Langille, who gave his name to his grandson Bernie Langille was a military corporal who died in 1968 under mysterious circumstances. Through the use of miniature sets, the filmmaker was able to travel back to 1968 as Bernie pieces together fragments of the bizarre tale that has kept his family emotionally frozen in time. The little toys help creating something special with archives and interviews, and the mix of the different cinematographic elements create the atmosphere of a crime scene.
Filmmaker Jackie Torrens is a Halifax-based filmmaker, who has numerous award winning documentaries on her name, both for television and radio.
'KEEP COOL: FORTIFYING BRITISH COLUMBIA' by Ed Akselrud tells us about the devastating wildfires that reshaped the Canadian province of British Columbia. After the colossal Plateau fire of 2017 and an even more devastating fire season the following year, British Columbia had to find a way to deal with the damage while contending with its major forest industry. The film explores the key players and the stakes involved in British Columbia’s reforestation efforts, with an emphasis on collaboration across all levels of government, local First Nation tribes, and non-governmental organizations.
'KEEP COOL' is the directorial debut of Ed Akselrud, a Ukrainian born film and video editor. Hailing from the world of high-end TV trailers and promos, you can truely experience this: the film is a very quickly edited film where the scenes follow each other in rapid succession and keep the viewer pressed in his chair, gasping for breath. Wonderfully made.
The NYC Independent Film Festival in New York always pays a lot of attention to Canadian films and filmmakers. The festival focuses mainly on independent filmmakers who do not have the support of major film companies, but often have to write, produce, finance and make their own film projects individually. To support those makers, the NYC Independent Film Festival is the platform to present their films for a week - from 4 to 11 June 2023 at the Producer's Club in New York, West 44th and 9th.
