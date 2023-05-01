F&G Commission meeting May 10-11 in Jerome

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will hold the public hearing and business meeting at Idaho Fish and Game’s Magic Valley regional office at 324 417 E #1 in Jerome. A public hearing will begin on May 10 at 7 p.m. MDT at the same location. Those wishing to speak to the Commission during the public hearing will have a three-minute time limit, with additional comments accepted in writing. People can address the commission on any topic pertaining to Fish and Game matters.

The business meeting will resume at 8 a.m. MDT May 11 at the same location. Public comments are not accepted during the business meeting, but it is open to the public and available via Zoom.

Some agenda action items include:

Commission is scheduled to set the 2023-2028 Pronghorn Management Plan and 2023-2028 Wolf Management Plan.

Commission is scheduled to make a final decision on allocating unclaimed early-season controlled hunt tags.

Commission is scheduled to set to discuss the direction for the wolf depredation control board funds.

See the full agenda and details for action items.

Video Conference Information

Live stream via Zoom

Call-in number: 253-215-8782

Webinar ID: 912 8782 3590

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game director's office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).