Revolutionary Conversational AI Telephony Startup RowBotAI Launches in San Diego
Personalized AI Telephony chatbots for businessSAN DIEGO, CA, USA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the launch of RowBotAI, a cutting-edge startup co-founded by seasoned and award-winning entrepreneurs Ken Kalb, Jan Drake, and Julian Kalb. RowBotAI is on a mission to revolutionize the way businesses communicate with their customers by providing personalized voice and text chatbots that accurately understand and meet their needs.
As the first company to market with a true generative AI telephony chatbot, RowBotAI is empowering individuals, groups, and enterprises to hold genuine and informative voice conversations. By utilizing the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, and proprietary technology the company is creating robust solutions for knowledge workers and call centers in various industries, including government, transportation, banking, law, and insurance.
"We are thrilled to be launching RowBotAI and to be at the forefront of the next generation of conversational AI technology," said Ken Kalb, CEO and founder of RowBotAI. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a voice solution that provides personalized, informative, and extraordinarily helpful conversations for businesses and their customers. It is without question one of the most powerful implementations of generative AI available today, and we are excited to be the first to market."
RowBotAI's chatbots are designed to learn and adapt to the needs of the customer, providing a truly personalized experience that increases customer satisfaction and loyalty. The company's solutions are based on provisional patents and a scalable extensible architecture that enables chatbots to understand and respond to customer inquiries, regardless of the complexity of the request.
The company's unique solution is already gaining traction in various industries, including government, transportation, banking, law, and insurance. RowBotAI's technology is helping these industries to improve their communication and provide better customer service while reducing costs. Customers have stated that the technology reduces costs by a factor of ten and offers up to two orders-of-magnitude increases in customer satisfaction.
RowBotAI is headquartered in San Diego, California, and is rapidly developing and deploying generative AI solutions for businesses worldwide. With its focus on personalized voice and text chatbots, RowBotAI is set to become the leading provider of conversational AI technology for businesses. For more information about RowBotAI, please visit www.rowbotai.com.
Contact: Julian Kalb
Director of Marketing and Prompt Engineering
info@RowBotAI.com
Ken Kalb
RowBotAI
info@rowbotai.com