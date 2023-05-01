Forum Partners Appoints Sharon Abhold as Senior Controller
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Forum Partners, a global real estate investment and asset management firm, announced today that Sharon Abhold has joined Forum as a Senior Controller.
In her new role Abhold will be integral in scaling Forum’s corporate finance and accounting across our global portfolio of companies. Her main responsibility will be managing the day-to-day financial reporting, accounting systems and compliance. Abhold will work collaboratively with the executive management team and report to the Director of Finance on all operational and fund accounting initiatives.
"As we expand our portfolio company investments, we continue to invest in our financial reporting and back office capabilities. We are delighted to welcome Sharon to the Firm to support our ongoing growth initiatives." said Russell Platt, CEO of Forum Partners.
Abhold brings over 15 years of accounting and finance experience in real estate to Forum. Prior to joining, Abhold worked at the Peters Company overseeing corporate finance and accounting. Abhold is an integral part of the growth of Forum Partners. She brings both an MBA and BA in accounting from New Mexico Highlands University.
About Forum Partners
Forum Partners is a global private equity firm and investment manager focused exclusively on investing in and alongside best in class sector-focused real estate companies. Established in 2002, Forum is headquartered in Palm Beach with regional offices around the world where it does business. The company's strength lies in identifying a catalyst for unlocking asset and enterprise value and tailoring investments accordingly. Forum's portfolio of operating companies and affiliates directly or indirectly own or manage over $11 billion of commercial real estate in the United States and worldwide. For more information, visit forumpartners.com
