Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,988 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,361 in the last 365 days.

Forum Global Investments, LP sells interest in Ashway Logistics LTD

Forum Global Investments, LP closes transaction on the sale of Ashway Logistics LTD, a part of a UK based industrial estate.

KINGSTON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 7, 2022, Forum Global Investments, LP (independently and together with its subsidiaries, the “Fund”) sold its interest in Ashway Logistics LTD. The property, part of an industrial estate in Kingston, a suburb of southwestern London, was acquired in March 2022 on a vacant possession basis. During the brief hold period, Forum successfully leased the asset to an e-commerce tenant before selling it to a specialist logistics fund. This investment reflects Forum’s ability to add value through asset selection and intensive asset management as well as its ability to pivot and execute a successful sale in a period of rapidly changing market perceptions of the logistics sector.

"Forum follows a “top down; bottom up” investment process: the top down is all about investment allocation. The bottom up is all about execution. In the case of Ashway, our team created value from a successful leasing campaign and then crystallized this value with an opportunistic asset sale, against the backdrop of increasing investor uncertainty and reduced market liquidity" said Russell Platt, CEO of Forum Partners.

Forum Partners is a global investment firm focused on investing in real assets and best in class real estate companies. Since its inception in 2002, Forum has deployed approximately $6.5 billion of capital across 24 countries in over 100+ investments. Forum is known for helping sector specialist operating teams build world-class real estate operating companies through its access to institutional scale capital and expertise in the formation, capitalization, management and governance of best-in-class operating platforms. Forum has regional offices across the geographies in which it invests: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Renee Farmer
Forum Partners
+1 813-789-6942
email us here

You just read:

Forum Global Investments, LP sells interest in Ashway Logistics LTD

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.