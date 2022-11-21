Forum Global Investments, LP sells interest in Ashway Logistics LTD
Forum Global Investments, LP closes transaction on the sale of Ashway Logistics LTD, a part of a UK based industrial estate.KINGSTON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 7, 2022, Forum Global Investments, LP (independently and together with its subsidiaries, the “Fund”) sold its interest in Ashway Logistics LTD. The property, part of an industrial estate in Kingston, a suburb of southwestern London, was acquired in March 2022 on a vacant possession basis. During the brief hold period, Forum successfully leased the asset to an e-commerce tenant before selling it to a specialist logistics fund. This investment reflects Forum’s ability to add value through asset selection and intensive asset management as well as its ability to pivot and execute a successful sale in a period of rapidly changing market perceptions of the logistics sector.
"Forum follows a “top down; bottom up” investment process: the top down is all about investment allocation. The bottom up is all about execution. In the case of Ashway, our team created value from a successful leasing campaign and then crystallized this value with an opportunistic asset sale, against the backdrop of increasing investor uncertainty and reduced market liquidity" said Russell Platt, CEO of Forum Partners.
Forum Partners is a global investment firm focused on investing in real assets and best in class real estate companies. Since its inception in 2002, Forum has deployed approximately $6.5 billion of capital across 24 countries in over 100+ investments. Forum is known for helping sector specialist operating teams build world-class real estate operating companies through its access to institutional scale capital and expertise in the formation, capitalization, management and governance of best-in-class operating platforms. Forum has regional offices across the geographies in which it invests: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
Renee Farmer
Forum Partners
+1 813-789-6942
email us here