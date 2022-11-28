Forum Global Investments, LP closes deal with Terra Firma Energy Limited
Forum Global Investments, LP closed a secured loan transaction with UK based Energy Infrastructure firm, Terra Firma Energy LimitedLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forum Global Investments, LP (independently and together with its subsidiaries, the “Fund”) closed a secured loan transaction on October 13, 2022, with a wholly owned subsidiary of Terra Firma Energy Limited (“Terra Firma”). Terra Firma is a privately-owned, UK-based company operating in the renewable and sustainable energy infrastructure market. The company designs, develops, and constructs gas peaker and battery storage facilities across the U.K. The transaction offers a unique opportunity to take advantage of an immediate high-yielding secured financing opportunity whilst also laying the groundwork for a strategic partnership between Forum and Terra Firma. Forum is presently considering other investments secured, in whole or in part, with land and facilities associated with energy transition projects in the UK and other developed markets globally.
According to Russell Platt, CEO of Forum Partners, "A key ingredient to success in real estate comes from identifying the highest use of available land. In today’s volatile energy markets, that highest and best use may come from the production or storage of energy, whether from conventional or renewable sources. Forum is pleased to partner with UK specialist developer Terra Firma Energy in financing land and facilities dedicated to enhancing energy security in the United Kingdom. Forum believes that such investments not only provide attractive risk adjusted returns, but they also serve as excellent diversifiers to investments in traditional sectors such as logistics and residential properties.”
Forum Partners is a global investment firm focused on investing in real estate assets and best in class real estate companies. Since its inception in 2002, Forum has deployed approximately $6.5 billion of capital across 24 countries in over 100+ investments. Forum is known for helping sector specialist operating teams build world-class real estate operating companies through its access to institutional scale capital and expertise in the formation, capitalization, management and governance of best-in-class operating platforms. Forum has regional offices across the geographies in which it invests: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
