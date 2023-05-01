Florida Highway Patrol Celebrates Graduation of 16 Recruits from Lateral Recruit Class

May 1, 2023

~ Four graduates are certified law enforcement officers from out of State, four are Military Veterans ~

On Friday, August 28, 2023, FLHSMV and the Florida Highway Patrol welcomed the 16th Lateral Recruit Class to the family. FHP’s newest troopers are law enforcement from across the country and state, who chose to join Florida’s Finest. “LRC 16, dedicated, motivated, bleeding black and tan, ooh-rah.”

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Last Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) held a graduation ceremony for Troopers who completed the lateral recruit class (LRC) at the FHP Academy. The LRC requires participants to have at least two years of previous law enforcement experience. Out-of-state certified officers are accepted after their law enforcement certifications are transferred to Florida.

“I am so excited for each of you to join our law enforcement family,” said Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner. “I know how hard you have worked and trained for this moment. We appreciate your effort. Florida is a law-and-order state; we value your service and support your efforts to keep Florida safe.”

“You are joining a culture filled with agency pride and service to the State of Florida,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. “You have trained to be the best of the best and now as you prepare to patrol the roads and drive the black and tan, know that you are brave Florida heroes and represent us proudly.”

In early April 2023, Governor Ron DeSantis said in a press release about the success of the Law Enforcement Recruit Bonus Program,” Florida is first in the nation in law enforcement recruitment because of our focus on back-the-blue initiatives that make our law enforcement officers feel supported by their communities. In Florida, we know the invaluable service that law enforcement professionals provide our communities, and we’ve got their backs.”

The Law Enforcement Recruit Bonus Program was designed to encourage Floridians to join the profession and to attract out-of-state recruits or experienced officers to relocate to Florida.

This graduating class consisted of 16 recruits, four of whom came from out of state – Maryland (1), California (1), and Pennsylvania (2) – and four U.S. military veterans with previous service in the Army, Navy, and Marine Corps. Five of the 16 come from law enforcement families who have grown up in the culture of public service and safety.

Courtesy, service, and protection are FHP’s core values. The men and women who graduated made an oath to the citizens of the State of Florida, and when saying it, they promised to deliver a deliberate public expectation. FHP Troopers are often described as Florida’s finest because of the level of support and service they provide to their community; graduates are now on watch, willing and ready.

To find out more about being a Trooper, go to BeATrooper.com.

