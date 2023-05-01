Star Wars: The Piano Anthology
Williams-Approved Deluxe Hardcover Collection with Slipcase Now Available from Hal LeonardMILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- John Williams' iconic music for the Star Wars legacy has transcended the silver screen and become a part of the lives of millions of Star Wars fans around the universe. Hal Leonard is proud to announce the release of Star Wars: The Piano Anthology, a hardcover collector's edition featuring 36 of John Williams' beloved themes.
The composer-approved arrangements provide fulfilling piano solo adaptations of the original works. The collection includes music from all nine Star Wars feature releases: The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.
The book also includes a foreword by film historian Mike Matessino and movie poster art. It is packaged in a protective slipcase to ensure the book stays in pristine condition.
Star Wars: The Piano Anthology retails for $59.99 and is available from music and bookstores everywhere and at Hal Leonard Online.
