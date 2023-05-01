Two Legendary Miami Entertainers, Grind Mode Chaos And Walshy Fire Team Up On New Dance Banger "You Can't Stand Still"
Chaos Of The Hip Hop Trio Grind Mode And Walshy Fire Of Major Lazer Team Up On New Single "You Can't Stand Still"
The collaboration with Walshy Fire was long overdue, and this single is just the beginning of a string of new music from me that's about to drop.”MIAMI, FLORIDA , USA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chaos of the South Florida hip hop trio Grind Mode (I’m So High & Floating/Ecstasy) and Major Lazer's Walshy Fire have released another miami street hit, produced by Gold Sauce 24K named "You Can't Stand Still". Although it started gaining momentum this past week, with early support from industry names such as TJ Chapman (B.o.b management, TJ's DJ's), DJ GQ (iHeart, Y100) and a leaked clip buzzing on Tik Tok amongst dancers, the official single, "You Can't Stand Still" drops today on all platforms. Chaos said, "The collaboration with Walshy Fire was long overdue, and this single is just the beginning of a string of new music from me that's about to drop."
— Grind Mode Chaos
