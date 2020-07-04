Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Iconic Miami DJ GQ Hits The Ground Running In The Production World With His First Studio Release "LIGHTERS"

DJ GQ Lighters

DJ GQ - Lighters

DJ GQ Let Em Know The EP Is Dropping After LIGHTER's Release With Pop And Reggae Heavyweights

I decided to leak Lighters this weekend, and I'm dropping the first official single off my EP You Got Me Like Featuring Craigy T (Of T.O.K) in a few weeks”
— DJ GQ
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nightclub scene is where you could catch GQ five times or more a week. If you don't frequent the nightlife scene, but live in South Florida you're sure to have heard the infectious "GQ Let Em Know" sample frequently thrown across his mixes on Miami's legendary Y100, which GQ has play'ed on for over a decade. But the longtime iHeart disk jokey has now gone full throttle on production. Known for working with the likes of DMX, Kevin Lyttle and Akon, GQ has promised his upcoming EP "LetEmKnow" is going to be as star studded and impactful as his colorful past. "I decided to leak Lighters this weekend, and I'm dropping the first official single off my EP You Got Me Like Featuring Craigy T (Of T.O.K) in a few weeks," said the DJ turn producer. Lighters which will be on the DJ GQ EP "LetEmKnow" is now on all music platforms.

Jenny Pow
Pill
+1 305-209-3547
email us here

DJ GQ - LIGHTERS (LYRIC VIDEO)

