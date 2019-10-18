Nightlife Returns to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino with Entice Ultra Lounge

Grand Opening Flyer

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Grand Opening week

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, USA, October 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, October 24, 2019, nightlife returns to the SeminoleHard Rock Hotel and Casino with the grand opening of Entice Ultra Lounge. The grand opening willfeature DJ GQ (iHeartRadio/ Y-100) and DJ Lennox, staples in South Florida nightlife. As one of two upscaleentertainment offerings, the other being Daer, Entice Ultra Lounge will include premium cocktails,state-of-the-art audio/visual technology and world class entertainment. After years of planning and extensive construction, the $1.5Billion project has culminated into a massive guitar-shaped hotel that is sure to serve as a South Floridalandmark for generations. With the launching of the Entice Ultra Lounge brand, the epicenter of SouthFlorida nightlife is expected to shift back to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is a 100 acre hotel, casino, retail, and entertainment complexlocated at 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, Florida. First opened in 2004, the facility is a global gaming andhospitality destination.DJ GQ is a dj for iHeartRadio's Y100 radio station in Miami. DJ GQ is a fixture in the South Florida clubscene and is primarily involved in the production and promotion of music in the genres of hip-hop,reggae, rythmic, Top 40, dance, and pop.



