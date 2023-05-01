State Fire Marshal Names New Fire Safety Division Director 

STOW — State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey recently welcomed Brian J. Ingram as director of the Fire Safety Division of the Department of Fire Services. Mr. Ingram has more than 30 years of fire and life safety experience, including 15 years in managing fire safety at institutions of higher learning and more than 20 years as a firefighter.

“The Fire Safety Division intersects with the fire service, the public, and regulated industries on a daily basis to protect the Commonwealth’s communities,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Brian’s extensive background in fire safety, prevention, and protection make him uniquely suited to lead the Division, and it’s a great pleasure to welcome him to our team.”

The Fire Safety Division is one of four divisions within the Department of Fire Services. Its staff conduct and coordinate code compliance and enforcement, fire data collection and reporting, public education, licensing and certification, and other vital functions.

“Every individual, family, and community benefits from statewide fire safety resources,” Mr. Ingram said. “I’m excited to join the dedicated staff who deliver those resources every day, and I look forward to building on the tradition of excellence that the Fire Safety Division is known for.”

Mr. Ingram comes to the Department of Fire Services from Bentley University, where he served as fire safety officer before being named manager of fire and life safety operations. In this role, he was responsible for campus-wide fire and life safety planning, management, supervision, compliance oversight, and system operability, as well as managing the school’s fire response and prevention in partnership with the Waltham Fire Department. Prior to that, he was the fire safety officer and fire marshal for Becker College, where he created and administered the first fire safety program in the college’s history.

Mr. Ingram has also served as a firefighter and fire educator in Berlin and West Boylston, MA, and in Farmington, CT, where he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and named Firefighter of the Year in 1995. He is a graduate of Becker College, a credentialed fire prevention officer, and a certified fire investigator. He is a resident of Marlborough.

