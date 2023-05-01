Deadline Approaching for this Year’s C. Everett Koop Award

C. Everett Koop National Health Award

Submission Deadline: May 31, 2023

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Applications for the annual C. Everett Koop National Health Award will close at the end of May 2023. Organizations wishing to be considered for recognition are encouraged to apply soon.

The online application for the Koop Award can be found on The Health Project website with submissions due May 31, 2023. All applications are reviewed by an independent group of subject matter experts and applicants receive feedback from reviewers on their applications. There is no fee to apply.

For more than a quarter-century, The Health Project, a non-profit, has presented annual awards to organizations with documented evidence that their programs have improved workers’ health and wellbeing, while also achieving positive business results.

Last year, the award application was significantly updated to provide greater clarity and guidance on application requirements and best practices.

“The C. Everett Koop Award recognizes organizations with comprehensive, evidence-based programs designed to improve workforce health as well as achieve meaningful business results,” said Ron Goetzel, Ph.D., President and CEO of The Health Project. “We are committed to making it easier for organizations to apply for the C. Everett Koop Award while at the same time maintaining our rigorous standards for the award.”

The Health Project was established in 1994 with the late C. Everett Koop MD, the former Surgeon General of the United States, as its honorary chairperson.

The presentation of the 2023 Award(s) will take place in September 2023.