NPI's Mitch Gould: Product Manufacturers Need a Partner to Break into the United States Consumer Market
Nutritional Products International's ‘Evolution of Distribution’ System Emphasizes Affordability and Speed to Market
You can have the best mouse trap ever invented, but it will fail if you don’t know how to reach retailers to sell your products and consumers to buy them.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Manufacturers often are great at developing innovative products but fall short when they try to market their brands to consumers and retailers.
— Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International
“You can have the best mouse trap ever invented, but it will fail if you don’t know how to reach retailers to sell your products and consumers to buy them,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “More than three decades ago, it was a simpler process. You primarily had brick-and-mortar stores and mail-order catalogs, but today the choices are many.
“But e-commerce allows companies to reach consumers through Amazon, Facebook, Shopify, and dozens of other digital websites,” Gould added. “Companies can sell their products on their own platforms as well as many other online stores, which have become as commonplace as department stores of the past.”
Gould said companies used to advertise primarily in print, TV, and radio.
“Now, there are many more ways to sell and promote your brand,” he added. “You still have traditional advertising through print, TV, and radio but there are many online ad programs you can use to reach targeted consumers and sophisticated email campaigns that send content to meet the needs of each potential customer.”
Gould said he realized the complexities of launching products in the United States were daunting to many start-ups and even seasoned product manufacturers.
“I developed NPI’s ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform to make it easier for brands to launch their products in the U.S. We provide a one-stop, turnkey operation to roll out products to retailers and consumers,” he added. ‘NPI offers all the needed services, such as sales, marketing, and logistics, into one easy-to-understand package.”
Gould uses the “Evolution of Distribution’ system with all of NPI’s domestic and international health, wellness, and sports nutrition clients.
“We provide a seasoned sales team along with operational expertise and marketing talent,” he said. “Under NPI’s control, we simplify the process and coordinate all the stages of a product launch.”
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products in Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Mitch Gould, a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
