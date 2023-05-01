Appointment in the Executive body of state authority of the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Province

TAJIKISTAN, May 1 - In accordance with Article 20 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Tajikistan "On Local Self-Government", the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, agreed to the appointment of Safarzoda Sharifkhon Nurahmad to the post of the First Deputy Chairman of the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Province.
