School in Greater Noida signs up for One Tablet Per Child (OTPC) program launched by Ashraya with Edufront technologies

DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the successful implementation of one tablet per child project in Rajasthan at Ambawadi School in Jaipur, Ashraya and Edufront have signed up with B.K. Public School as the first school in UP West at Greater Noida to carry forward the project in the region.

This school will be renamed as Edufront International School and has 332 students and 18 teachers and runs programs from K to 10.

Starting with the new school year, every child and teacher in the school will have one tablet and the they will learn within the frame work of Digital Learning Ecosystem, program for English Communications as well as STEM, that is Science Technology enduring Maths along with Robotics and AI programs.

It will be a full-fledged Digital school along the lines of Ambawadi Senior Secondary School in Jaipur. This Shri B.K. School was founded in 2000 by Mr.Devender Pal Singh, who owns the school .

On this occasion, Ashraya chairman Satish Jha said “I started one laptop per child project in the country in 2008. We gave away roughly a few thousands laptops from 2008-2012. Several state governments , including Tamilnadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and others, ordered a million laptops each but the results were not what was expected because the program became a purchase program and it was never considered as a full fledged digital learning environment creation.”

Satish Jha also said that “Now we have successfully demonstrated with the children of Ambawadi, Jaipur that our students can do as well as the students of New York state while studding in their schools in India.”

The students at Ambawadi, Jaipur have done as well as better as compared to children in New York in same examination. New York children have been on these programs for seven years. Ambawadi children were able to compete with them in just a few months of learning, because of there curiosity and the way the program was put together and that also shows the potential of our children that how far we can go if we do the right kind of learning environment, said Satish Jha

On this occasion, Chandrakant Singh, a promoter of the school, said: “ It will change the level of learning of our students, cost-efficiently. It will also help our teachers get trained better while learning to become adept in using the new Digital Learning Ecosystem. The well-developed digital content will bring in better accuracy and understanding of subjects and will bridge the gap between learning and learners.

Edufront was founded in 2019 to develop a Learning Ecosystem that covered the challenges of learning at schools across 360 degrees, based on mapping of learning needs across rural, urban, aided, unaided, government owned and private as well as schools following NCERT, SCERT, CBSE, ICSE and IB curriculum and is currently running 27 schools with 9000 students leveraging Ashraya’s One Tablet Per Child program.

Ashray was founded in 1997 and has adopted 1146 schools of BMC, Mumbai for transforming them for Digital Learning so that lower income students attending BMC schools may learn as well as the students at the public schools systems in the US and other developed countries at lowest costs.

For further information, contact at: