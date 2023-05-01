Brightpoint Infotech, Global Microsoft Dynamics Gold Partner in Florida, USA honored with Stevie® Business Awards 2023
Brightpoint Infotech, Global Microsoft Dynamics Gold Partner, has been awarded the Bronze Stevie® Award for the Achievement in International Expansion category.FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The award recognizes the company's success in expanding its operations globally and delivering state-of-the-art digital transformation solutions to clients across various regions. Brightpoint Infotech's dedication to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction has been pivotal to its success.
Navin Mirpuri, President & Co-Founder for Brightpoint Infotech, said “The Stevie Awards hold a position of high esteem as the foremost global business awards, and we are pleased to receive recognition from them for our endeavors in international expansion. Our team's unwavering dedication and tireless efforts in delivering exceptional services to clients and expanding our operations globally are reflected in this acknowledgement. We view this recognition as a source of motivation to persist in our unwavering commitment to providing the best possible digital transformation solutions to organizations worldwide”.
Brightpoint Infotech's team of experts has deep industry knowledge and expertise in Microsoft Dynamics solutions, enabling the company to deliver exceptional outcomes to its clients. The company's focus on understanding the unique needs of clients in different regions and delivering tailored solutions has helped it establish a strong presence in different parts of the world.
About the Stevie® Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in four programs: The International Business Awards, The American Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevie’s recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.
About Brightpoint Infotech
Brightpoint Infotech specializes in Enterprise Business Solutions & Services. As a leading Global Microsoft Gold & Solutions Partner (Business Applications) we are focused on offering cutting edge Digital Transformation Solutions and Services. We have helped clients globally to quickly adapt to a changing market dynamic by ensuring their Technology eco-systems are perfectly tuned and future ready. We are also a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP), Silver Data Analytics Partner and an Independent Software Vendor (ISV).
Our Team is our Core Strength, we have a solid multi-cultural and multi-lingual team that understands regional and global needs. Our consultants bring Industry-specific expertise and domain knowledge to every engagement. All Brightpoint Consultants are Microsoft Certified in product functionality and technology.
Brightpoint Infotech is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and we have a strong focus in North America (USA & Canada), Middle East & Africa and India
