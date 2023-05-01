Micki Love Announces Availability for Speaking Engagements and Podcasts

Micki Love, co-founder of Law Firm Xcelerator and a personal injury law industry operation veteran, announces her availability for speaking engagements

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Micki Love, co-founder of Law Firm Xcelerator and a personal injury law industry operation veteran experienced in creating intake and case management departments for Mass Tort and PI firms across the county, is excited to announce her availability for speaking engagements at industry events, conferences, seminars, and podcasts.

With over two decades of experience in personal injury law, Micki has established herself as a sought-after speaker known for her dynamic presentations and deep expertise in law firm marketing and management. Micki helped develop the M&L Legal Marketing and Management conferences and has delivered engaging talks to audiences at legal conferences, including the National Trial Lawyers Summit and PILMMA Super Summit.

Micki’s speaking style is interactive, informative, and tailored to the audience’s needs. She uses real-world examples, case studies, and collaborative exercises to make her presentations engaging and actionable. Sample topics and presentations include:

• Law Firm Management

• Law Firm Marketing and Business Development

• Intake Processes and Systems

• Case Management Systems and Tracking

• Law Firm Branding and Market Share of Voice

Micki started her career at Hughes & Coleman in KY., a small personal injury law firm. For more than 23 years, she was involved in all aspects of marketing and management, eventually leading the firm as COO. Over her tenure, the firm grew to over 175 team members with nine offices in four states. She helped organize the M&L Legal Marketing and Management conferences, conducted the financial comparison groups, and helped implement a cutting-edge intake department and operational efficiency

system.

Micki’s next step was working with Vista Consulting, where she helped law firms maximize their potential by solving operational obstacles. In 2018, Micki left Vista to join cj Advertising as President and Chief Brand Strategist, overseeing all agency clients for marketing, advertising, and strategic financial planning. In 2022, she and Chad Dudley launched Law Firm Xcelerator. Xcelerator helps law firms improve processes, create procedures to enhance client satisfaction, increase average fees and grow profits. In their first year with Xcelerator, Chad, and Micki have worked with over 20 personal injury law firms.

For complete information on booking Micki Love to speak at a conference, make a guest appearance on podcasts, or a media event, contact Elizabeth Harrell.



About Law Firm Xcelerator

Law Firm Xcelerator's consultants are industry leaders helping law firms grow and reach their full potential. Led by Micki Love and Chad Dudley, the Xcelerator team has over 78 years of combined Personal Injury experience advising some of the nation’s fastest-growing firms. Law Firm Xcelerator provides a framework to improve all aspects of a PI law firm’s operations, from intake to case management and all points in between. Whether looking for planning sessions or coaching for attorneys, case managers, or intake, Law Firm Xcelerator can improve your efficiency, increase your average fee, and much more. For more information, visit www.lawfirmxcelerator.com.