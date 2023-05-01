Coryell Roofing Announces Addition to Board of Directors for Enhanced Strategic Guidance and Leadership
Coryell Roofing strengthens its Board with diverse expertise for strategic guidance & top-notch services.
Their expertise and leadership will be instrumental in guiding us as we continue to provide high-quality roofing services to our customers.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Coryell Roofing is pleased to announce the expansion of our Board of Directors, welcoming a diverse and experienced group of individuals to provide guidance, leadership, and strategic direction for our company's ongoing success.
— Chris Coryell, CEO of Coryell Roofing
Our board members include Chris Coryell, co-founder and CEO of Coryell Roofing; Theresa Coryell, co-founder and CFO of Coryell Roofing; Dr. Bill Denton, educator and Texas school district liaison; Dr. Robert Everett, former educator and Oklahoma school district liaison; Blake Cooper, Texas education consultant; Kelly Coryell, commercial sales team leader; Keenan Young, former Director of Engineering Services and current Coryell Roofing President; Dr. Richard Abernathy, retired educator, and Arkansas school district liaison; Dr. Matt Teeter, Missouri education consultant, and Michael Couch, Kansas education consultant.
The Board of Directors is responsible for providing oversight and guidance on all aspects of Coryell Roofing's operations, including sales and marketing, financial management, customer service, and human resources. Each member brings a unique set of skills, knowledge, and experience to the board, ensuring we have a well-rounded group of individuals who can offer valuable insights and expertise.
Besides the existing board members, two seats have been set aside, one designated for a Tennessee Director and the other reserved for a future appointment.
"We are thrilled to have such a talented group of individuals on our Board of Directors," said Chris Coryell, CEO of Coryell Roofing. "Their expertise and leadership will be instrumental in guiding us as we continue to provide high-quality roofing services to our customers."
The expansion of the Board of Directors is a significant development for Coryell Roofing, reflecting our commitment to excellence and our ongoing efforts to deliver the best possible service to our customers. We look forward to the guidance and leadership of our board members as we continue to grow and expand our business.
For more information about Coryell Roofing and our services, please visit our website at https://coryellroofing.com/.
Janelle Nightingale
Coryell Roofing
+1 405-408-0811
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram