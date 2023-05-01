National Federation of Business and Professional Women's Clubs Period Poverty Initiative Begins May 2, 2023

NFBPWC Press Logo Emily Van Vleck, Young BPW Chair Period Poverty Week May 22-28

NFBPWC Period Poverty Awareness Week happens May 22-28 draws attention to the issue of period poverty and the negative impact it has on people who menstruate.

Young BPW is challenging the status quo and saying we won’t be silenced when it comes to every aspect of healthcare for women, including those that affect our reproductive health.” — Emily Van Vleck, Young BPW Chair