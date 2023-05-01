National Federation of Business and Professional Women's Clubs Period Poverty Initiative Begins May 2, 2023
NFBPWC Period Poverty Awareness Week happens May 22-28 draws attention to the issue of period poverty and the negative impact it has on people who menstruate.
Young BPW is challenging the status quo and saying we won’t be silenced when it comes to every aspect of healthcare for women, including those that affect our reproductive health.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Young BPW Committee is focusing efforts on education, advocacy, and donation/distribution of period products to women who cannot afford them or are not readily available.
— Emily Van Vleck, Young BPW Chair
Young BPW is a program for members of the National Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs (NFBPWC). This committee created the initiative in partnership with NFBPWC Advocacy and Health Committees.
Emily Van Vleck is the Young BPW Chair and is spearheading this action. The Alliance for Period Supplies created Period Poverty Awareness Week on May 22-28, 2023, to draw attention to the issue of period poverty and its negative impact on people who menstruate.
Facts About Period Poverty from Alliance for Period Supplies:
• Between 2018 and 2021, there was a 75% increase in the percentage of people who menstruate who say they used a substitute product (toilet paper, paper towels, socks, etc.) for a period product.
• One-third (38%) of people who menstruate have had to miss commitments in the last year – such as work, school, or an appointment – due to a lack of access to period products.
• A quarter of Black (23%) and Latina (24%) people with periods strongly agree that they’ve struggled to afford period products in the past year.
• In the US alone, more than two in five people with periods say they have struggled to purchase period products due to a lack of income at some point in their life. Between 2018 and 2021, that number increased by 35%
The first meeting for the Young BPW Period Poverty Initiative happens on May 2, 2023. It is open to NFBPWC members, friends, and allies interested in learning more and helping to create awareness around this important topic. You can register on the NFBPWC website.
About Young BPW
Young BPW is a committee of NFBPWC for women between the ages of 18-35 and are looking to collaborate on women’s local and international initiatives -- including career, leadership, and women's rights.
Young BPW members exchange ideas, information, and support to help keep all members achieving their career potential. The group offers a tight-knit, engaged community, as well as leadership opportunities, resources, and career-focused programs.
About NFBPWC
NFBPWC, is celebrating 104 years as an organization. We are a national network of Business and Professional Women with the mission to develop the professional, business and leadership potential for women at all levels. We advocate for the equal participation of women and men in power and decision-making roles. We actively champion equal education and research funding for women's and girl's issues as part of our advocacy platform.
As an affiliate of the International Federation of Business and Professional Women, also known as BPW International, we have consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and collaborate with many non-governmental organizations worldwide to empower working women. Former NFBPWC members have forged the path of the women’s equality movement. They include four first ladies of the United States, a US supreme court justice, authors, and esteemed business and professional leaders..
