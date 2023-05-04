The Munich Hotel Group Welcoming Digital Nomads

First Class Aparthotel Mid to Long Term Digital Nomad Accommodation in Munich

MUNICH, MUNICH, GERMANY, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The KING’s Hotels group in Munich, Germany is one of the first hospitality brands in the city to completely upgrade its amenities and services to meet the unique needs of digital nomads.

KING’s is a collection of boutique hotels, apartments and private homes offering amenities and services perfect for digital nomads and other traveling professionals, while also providing luxury accommodation for vacationing couples and families.

A spokesperson said: “Recognising the growing value of the slow travel market, we’ve pivoted to make our spaces as nomad-friendly as possible.

“We have introduced spacious hotel apartments with comfortable workstations, reliable WiFi and private kitchenettes, creating the ideal environment for professionals looking for high quality and affordable extended-stay options.”

KING’s is not an impersonal hotel chain, but a family-owned operation combining old world charm and modern facilities in the desirable district of Maxvorstadt right in the heart of the Bavarian capital.

The company’s three properties - flagship KING’s Hotel First Class, KING’s Hotel Center and AdvaStay by KING’s - are all in close proximity to each other, and Munich Central Station is just a few minute’s stroll from each.

KING’s Hotel First Class also boasts a recently launched co-working café. Focus Lounge by KING’s offers workstations with charging points, high-speed WiFi, a healthy organic menu, and barista coffees with dairy alternatives available. Friendly staff will even take care of laptops and other devices when guests want to take a well-earned screen break.

The Focus Lounge transforms into a cocktail bar at the end of each day, providing opportunities for networking, socializing and relaxation after a hard day’s work.

Opening hours are Monday-Friday: 6:30am-7pm (co-working) & 7pm-12am (bar vibes). Saturday & Sunday: 7am-5pm (co-working) & 5pm-12am (bar vibes).

Conference and meeting rooms are also available, with seating for up to eight. KING’s Hotel First Class has also become a popular pick as a business or family celebration event venue, with catering services, fully stocked bar and sound system available.

The spokesperson added: “Our website scours the internet for better deals on our rooms, and then we beat that price. Every time, no exceptions. You will always get the best price on a King’s Hotel room by booking directly with us. And with booking code KNG2023, you get a 10% discount on top!”

For more information or to make a reservation, see details below.

Hanna King

KING's Hotels Munich

Contact:

KING’s Hotel First Class

Dachauer Straße 13,

80335 München

Call: +49 (0) 89.55187-0 / +49 (0) 89.55187-300;

Email: first@kingshotels.de

KING’s Center

Marsstraße 15,

80335 München

Call: +49 (0) 89.51553-0 / +49 (0) 89.51553-300

Email: center@kingshotels.de

AdvaStay by KING’s

Dachauer Straße 12,

80335 München

Call: +49 (0) 89.45209380 / +49 (0) 89.452093811

Email: advastay@kingshotels.de

Focus Lounge by KING’s

Dachauer Str. 13,

80335 Munich

Call: +49 15735997470

Email: hello@kingsfocuslounge.com

