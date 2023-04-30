St. Albans // Car vs. Lawnmower crash in Richford

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A2002390

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 04/30/23 @ 12:19 hours

STREET: Province St.

TOWN: Richford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Green Ave

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Karl Barnes

AGE: 69

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford VT

VEHICLE: Riding Lawn Mower

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate damage

INJURIES: Minor Cuts/ scrapes

HOSPITAL: NWMC- St. Albans

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jennifer Leach

AGE: 37

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo

VEHICLE MODEL: XC40

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor Damage to passenger side rear door and LF wheel. Was able to be driven from scene.

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: A state trooper and members of The Richford Fire Department and Richford Rescue responded to a motor vehicle crash at the above location. Investigation into the incident revealed that operator # 1 was riding NB on Green Avenue on a riding lawn mower. (This street is steeply pitched downhill) As Operator #1 approached the intersection of Province Street he reportedly lost his brakes and the lawn mower accelerated to an unknown speed. Vehicle #1 was unable to stop at the intersection of Province St and crashed into vehicle #2 as it was passing by traveling North. Operator #1 was transported to NWMC for non- life threatening injuries sustained in the crash. Operator #2 and her three passengers were not injured.