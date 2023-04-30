St. Albans // Car vs. Lawnmower crash in Richford
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A2002390
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 04/30/23 @ 12:19 hours
STREET: Province St.
TOWN: Richford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Green Ave
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Karl Barnes
AGE: 69
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford VT
VEHICLE: Riding Lawn Mower
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate damage
INJURIES: Minor Cuts/ scrapes
HOSPITAL: NWMC- St. Albans
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Jennifer Leach
AGE: 37
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo
VEHICLE MODEL: XC40
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor Damage to passenger side rear door and LF wheel. Was able to be driven from scene.
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH: A state trooper and members of The Richford Fire Department and Richford Rescue responded to a motor vehicle crash at the above location. Investigation into the incident revealed that operator # 1 was riding NB on Green Avenue on a riding lawn mower. (This street is steeply pitched downhill) As Operator #1 approached the intersection of Province Street he reportedly lost his brakes and the lawn mower accelerated to an unknown speed. Vehicle #1 was unable to stop at the intersection of Province St and crashed into vehicle #2 as it was passing by traveling North. Operator #1 was transported to NWMC for non- life threatening injuries sustained in the crash. Operator #2 and her three passengers were not injured.