Alexander James Rodriguez to Headline the Moroccan Lounge
British pop star Alexander James Rodriguez has announced a headlining show here in Los Angeles and we are stoked!LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 15-year-old, who is one of the most influential Gen Z pop recording artists, will play an all-ages show at the Moroccan Lounge on Saturday June 17, in celebration of his latest single Euphoria which is currently climbing the Top40 Top 100 pop charts.
Alexander has gathered some friends to his line-up including performances from TK, Anya Kay, and DJ Alden Song will be spinning top tunes making for a spectacular all-ages concert to kick off the summer in SoCal!
Alexander James Rodriguez was born in Marbella, Spain and he performs original clean pop music in both English and Spanish. He scooped up the 'Rising Star Award' at the 2021 Hollywood Music in Media Awards alongside music industry legends and has gone on to release multiple hit singles amassing millions of views that showcase the teen's phenomenal vocal range. As a singer-songwriter, Alexander writes his own music which usually includes witty lyrical metaphors, a funk-driven dance beat inspired by the teen's love of 80’s synthesizers blended with today’s mainstream pop music.
As an actor, Alexander has appeared in many Hollywood movies and TV commercials. He is best known as the voice of Cardamon in the popular 2022 Netflix animated TV show 'Bee and Puppycat'.
Euphoria [Performance Video]