IRMIX Radio's Top 20 Countdown For Week Ending May 6, 2023
DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IRMIX Radio is now reporting playlists to music tracking agencies for national charting purposes. IRMIX Radio's format is RnB, Hip-Hop, and Dance music. IRMIX Radio is currently accepting songs for airplay with the caveat that any song submitted that is older than 90 days old will not be eligible for charting.
To be considered for IRMIX Radio's top 20 countdown the songs must be less than 90 days old. Please be sure to follow the instructions carefully for submission of your track(s) or it will be rejected (MP3s ONLY). Prior to your track being submitted please be sure to include detailed information. Artist name, track name, album name if applicable, release date, artist social media for tagging, and biography.
Additionally, IRMIX Radio has promotion opportunities available for independent artists, to learn more about the opportunities please visit our website.
1. Intelligent Diva Ft. Sean Kingston – Fly Together
2. Intelligent Diva Ft. Sean Kingston – How to Flex
3. Reckless Rhymacide – We Came to Party
4. Chisom – Yes, Yes (Lagos Nights)
5. Only 1 Theory – Hard Smoke
6. Rhymie Lee – Fight Night
7. Kasha – I Want You
8. Beauty In the Breakdown – Thinking Bout You
9. Tiny Ray Ft. CoCo Chaniels – About the Check
10. PT Gospel Spitter Ft. Stephen Voyce – Kingdom
11. ArtherRay Ft. Sluggah – No Love
12. Melo Young – Just the Beginning
13. Dreamer Isioma – Gimme a Chance
14. Eempy – Groovy Attitude (Ridwaan Remix)
15. Kwengface – Freedom
16. So Vicious Ft. Black C – To the Bag
17. Hart Breaak – Far from Home
18. LaWanda Lee – Reminisce
19. Andre Ward Ft. Chantel Hampton – Don’t Ask My Neighbors
20. Trisha Covington – I Need You
Bubbling Under are songs with the strong potential to make it to IRMIX Radio’s top 20 Countdown list.
Ann Patrice – Punish Me
Playboii Red - Swim Eat
For the fourth week in a row, Intelligent Diva and Sean Kingston’s Fly Together dominate the IRMIX Radio, Top 20 Charts. The artist with the most gains this week is Only 1 Theory jumps two spots with their smokin’ hot single, Hard Smoke.
This week on IRMIX Radio six new entries into the top 20 countdown.
Andre Ward Ft. Chantel Hampton, Trisha Covington, Kwengface Ft Lancey Foux, So Vicious Ft. Black C, HartBreaak, and Dreamer Isioma.
