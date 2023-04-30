Hạ Long-Cẩm Phả coastal road puts into operation

VIETNAM, April 30 -

QUẢNG NINH – A coastal road connecting Hạ Long and Cẩm Phả cities in the northern province of Quảng Ninh was put into operation on April 30.

The coastal road has a total length of 18.7km, including 10.2km passing through Cẩm Phả City.

It has four lanes and a designed speed of 60km per hour.

The road runs from Trần Quốc Nghiễn Road in Hạ Long City and ends at a T-junction near Quang Hanh Ward in Cẩm Phả City. The project plays a vital role in connecting, developing and expanding space of the two cities in the Hạ Long and Bái Tử Long bays.

Cao Tường Huy, acting chairman of the Quảng Ninh provincial People’s Committee, said the completion of the road will help ease traffic density on the National Highway 18 and attract more tourists to the locality. The project is also anticipated to improve the material and spiritual life of local residents, he said. VNS