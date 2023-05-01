Innovative GX Health Launches Revolutionary SmartMeds+ Pharmacogenetics (PGx) Panel
New PGx Panel with Comprehensive Genetic and Non-Genetic Coverage Promise Improved Patient Outcomes and Tailored Healthcare SolutionsSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative GX Health, a company focusing on personalized medicine, is excited to launch its groundbreaking pharmacogenetics (PGx) panel "SmartMeds+" and proprietary bioinformatics with comprehensive genetic and non-genetic coverage, unlocking the power of personalized medicine for healthcare providers and patients. The SmartMeds+ PGx Panel is a cutting-edge test that analyzes 67 genes, and nearly 700 variants, covering 294 FDA-approved drugs over 22 therapeutic areas.
In addition to gene-drug interactions (pharmacogenomics), the SmartMeds+ PGx report includes information on kidney and liver functions, phenoconversion, and other non-genetic drug response factors, such as drug-to-drug, drug-to-food, drug-to-alcohol, and drug to laboratory results interactions, making it the most comprehensive drug response report and one of the most valuable tools for any provider managing patients' medications to develop personalized treatment plans to maximize efficacy and to potentially minimizing the risk of adverse drug reactions. The cutting-edge PGx panel reports on kidney and liver functions, phenoconversions, and unique reporting methods for CYP2D6 that do not default to the *1 allele. This comprehensive report covers 67 genes, nearly 700 variants, and over 294 FDA-approved drugs, encompassing 22 therapeutic areas.
Innovative GX Health's proprietary bioinformatics engine, the combination with unmatched molecular techniques (i.e., CYP2D6 CNV analysis and not defaulting to the *1 allele), enables the company to provide accurate results with a rapid turnaround time of fewer than seven days. This powerful combination allows for more precise and efficient patient care. The SmartMeds+ program by Innovative GX Health offers a complete solution for personalized medicine, ensuring patients receive the best care tailored specifically for them. In addition to offering a revolutionary PGx panel, Innovative GX Health also provides post-testing clinical support and third-party genetic counseling services through DNAvisit.com. Patients can access certified genetic counselors who help interpret test results and discuss potential implications for their healthcare decisions. "We are excited to launch our new panel, which will help healthcare providers better understand how an individual's genetic and non-genetic makeup impacts their response to medications," said Enrique Perez-Paris, MS, CEO of Innovative GX Health. "Our proprietary bioinformatics databases and machine learning technology allow us to provide reports in record time for fast patient implementation." Dr. Bonilla-Guerrero, Chief Medical Advisor & Creator of SmartMeds+, adds, "As far as the SmartMeds+ program by Innovative GX Health, we believe in providing a complete solution for personalized medicine. The combination of our innovative testing platform with follow-up services from our expert team ensures patients receive the best possible care tailored specifically for them."
For more information on Innovative GX Health's revolutionary PGX panel and proprietary bioinformatics database, visit their website at https://innovativegx.com/.
Media Contact:
Innovative GX Health
Website: https://innovativegx.com/innovativegx.com/pharmacogenetics-pgx/
Email: media@innovativegx.com
Phone: (210) 352-5175
Enrique Perez Paris
Innovative GX Health
+1 210-352-5175
media@innovativegx.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube