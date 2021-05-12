Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
InnovativeGx Laboratories Releases At-Office Saliva COVID-19 Test

The saliva-based test has the same precision as the nasopharyngeal swab but can be conducted without the aid of a professional collector.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InnovativeGx Laboratories announced this week that it has developed an at-office saliva COVID-19 test. The test uses a simple swab to collect saliva to accurately detect the virus at 96% accuracy. The saliva-based test has the same precision as the nasopharyngeal swab but can be conducted without the aid of a professional collector. InnovativeGx Laboratories said the saliva-based testing can be conducted anywhere, and the laboratory hopes that this will offer the public both convenience and on-demand testing with the highest level of accuracy of COVID testing.

The saliva COVID-19 test uses molecular PCR testing to accurately determine the presence of the virus in a patient specimen. Results of the saliva-based test are based on the collection of virus-infected cells within the mouth and the pharyngeal area, which are plentiful for viral particles in infected patients. The test is painless with a simple swab swirl within the cheek and mouth and can be performed in less than five minutes. InnovativeGx Laboratories’ Director of Sales, Nikita Hermesman, spoke of his excitement of the release of the test to the general public. “Our goal is to always help as many people in the community as we can, with offering saliva testing we will be able to bring additional resources for Individuals’ who may not have access to local tests sites or doctors offices”

“Our saliva-based COVID test will help many people that have not been able to come to a testing center for a COVID test. It makes the procedure so easy and can be done anywhere. We really hope it will give access to more people for molecular COVID testing.”

In the past, nasopharyngeal specimens for COVID-19 testing have been the most accurate samples to test for the virus. Saliva-based testing did not have the same accuracy, due to external factors and technical details that affected the results of the test. The InnovativeGx Saliva COVID test has a unique method of sampling technique that has demonstrated the same precision as nasopharyngeal specimens, without the uncomfortable collection in a physicians’ office.

InnovativeGX Laboratories will continue to introduce more of its COVID and infectious disease testing protocols to their patients and physicians. It will also expand its infectious disease testing to cover a large collection of molecular testing for wounds, UTI, respiratory, and various pathogens that also will offer highly accurate results delivered within 1-2 days after collection.

InnovativeGx Laboratories is a Texas-based molecular diagnostic company that has its central testing laboratory located in San Antonio, Texas. InnovativeGx specializes in molecular diagnosis using real-time RT PCR and DNA sequencing in many medical areas. The company is a leader in personalized medical solutions such as Respiratory Pathogens, Infectious Disease, COVID-19, and DNA-based Pharmacogenetic (PGx) testing services delivering genetic-based treatment for patient care.

